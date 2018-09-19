SolarEdge Strengthening its Business Position in Taiwan

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy, is expanding its global footprint into the Taiwanese PV market with a new country manager, the opening of an office and professional team recruitment, including field service engineers. Already active in Taiwan's PV market through its distributors, Billion Watts and New Ray, SolarEdge will be showcasing its local product portfolio at Energy Taiwan



More Headlines Articles

With new offices located in Taipei, SolarEdge has created a new entity, named SolarEdge Technologies Taiwan Co., Ltd. Mr. Frank Liang, a veteran in the renewable energy industry and sales professional, has been appointed as SolarEdge's Sales Director in Taiwan and is responsible for growing the business in the country with a focus on developing the market, building a distribution network, and forming a local professional support organization."Thanks to the government's commitment to expand the amount of PV generation, the Taiwanese solar energy segment demonstrates a great deal of potential," stated Guy Sella, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of SolarEdge. "Our vast global experience in a broad range of solar market segments, residential, rooftop and ground-mount commercial, utility-scale, and floatovoltaics, in combination with our innovative solutions and dedication to developing a local presence, SolarEdge is well poised to support the Taiwanese PV market in its renewable energy goals.""With SolarEdge being strategically positioned to become a key player in the fast-growing Taiwanese PV market, I am excited to lead the company, which is a global leader in smart energy and PV inverters, in its expansion in the local market and growing its regional market share," stated Mr. Frank Liang, Taiwan Country Sales Director. "SolarEdge's global experience, innovative solutions that provide real value throughout the entire supply chain, and dedication to the local market offer great promise for advancing the local PV market."The SolarEdge solution consists of inverters, power optimizers, storage solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform. The SolarEdge system enables superior power harvesting and module management by deploying power optimizers at the module level while maintaining a competitive system cost by keeping the AC inversion and grid interaction centralized using a simplified DC-AC inverter. SolarEdge's commercial solution offers improved bottom line and PV asset management by reducing BoS costs, allowing more modules to be installed on the roof, module-level monitoring, and remote troubleshooting. SolarEdge also offers support throughout the commercial PV project lifecycle, including project design and pre-sale, project execution, and O&M support.Energy Taiwan attendees are invited to visit the SolarEdge booth (K1320) to meet with local and global members of our management and sales teams and learn more about SolarEdge's newest product offerings.About SolarEdge:SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, UPS, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com