Esdec Launches U.S. Operations, Introduces FlatFix Solar Mounting System

Esdec, a leading European solar rooftop mounting solutions provider, announced today that it is entering the U.S. market. With more than 1.8 GW of installed capacity and leading market share in several European countries, the company brings 14 years of solar mounting and racking innovation and experience to the U.S. solar community.



Esdec's initial U.S. product offering is the FlatFix system, a lightweight, clickable solar mounting system for flat roofs. Featuring a 20-year warranty and UL certification, FlatFix's innovative design enables rapid assembly, allowing commercial installers to significantly reduce installation times compared to other systems in the market."The launch of Esdec into the U.S. solar market represents the next stage of growth for the company," said Global CEO Stijn Vos. "We have installed nearly 2 gigawatts of product across Europe with many globally recognized brands and are keen to continue this momentum in the U.S. We are very confident that American installers, distributors and developers will benefit from the advantages of our highly innovative mounting systems."Esdec's Atlanta-based U.S. subsidiary will be led by Bart Leusink, a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of management and executive experience. Bart has significant experience in and familiarity with the U.S. solar market, having served for seven years as president and CEO of Renusol America. Over the course of his career, Bart has built successful sales and product development teams, led organizational change and business transformation, initiated expansion into new market segments and launched numerous new product lines."Esdec has established itself as a leader in PV roof mounting innovation in Europe and is now well-positioned to bring its simple, quick-to-install systems to the U.S. market," said Leusink. "There's plenty of room in the U.S. for an agile, customer-centric company like Esdec, which aims to help installers accelerate their installation velocity and improve their bottom line with a reliable, proven world-class product."FlatFix's racking components, including bonding straps, are assembled by snapping into a locked position without the need for tools. The rails click together easily and quickly to form an interconnected, solid structure. Complete module installation requires just one tool and minimal parts, while power optimizers can be attached via snap-on clips in a matter of seconds.Using self-levelling baseplates, FlatFix is available with ballasted and hybrid attachment options. The flexible system can be oriented in a traditional south-facing direction or in a dual-tilt orientation. FlatFix's materials and design compensate for thermal effects, reducing potential heat-induced degradation of the PV modules and protecting the integrity of the roof.Esdec is also introducing its ClickFit product to the U.S. market. A lightweight, fully adjustable rail-based racking system, ClickFit can be used on various types of pitched residential and commercial roofs. FlatFix and ClickFit are both UL-certified Class A fire-rated, having achieved top-of-class fire mitigation for Type 1 and 2 PV modules.Esdec will be exhibiting at the Solar Power International 2018 (Booth 378) trade show, taking place September 25-27 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Also at the show, FlatFix has been selected to be the official PV mounting system of the SPI Smart Energy Microgrid located outside the south side of the convention center and in the exhibition hall at the Smart Energy Microgrid Marketplace.ABOUT ESDECEsdec develops, manufactures and supplies solar rooftop mounting solutions for the commercial, industrial and residential markets. Built on continuous innovation, rigorous quality and attentive customer service, Esdec has rapidly grown into one of Europe's leading rooftop mounting system companies, with more than 1.8 GW of installed capacity, and is now expanding to the U.S. With its FlatFix and ClickFit products designed and developed by installers, for installers, Esdec has simplified installations with the fastest, most economical mounting solutions on the market. For more information, visit https://usa.esdec.com/.CONTACTSNick RichardsonKiterocket (on behalf of Esdec)nrichardson@kiterocket.com480-409-0775Bart LeusinkEsdec USAb.leusink@esdec.com404-512-0716