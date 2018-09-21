Solar FlexRack Will Feature First Solar Series 6 Racking Solutions at Solar Power International, September 25-27 in Anaheim, California

Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in solar tracker, mounting and project support services, will be exhibiting at Solar Power International 2018. Solar FlexRack will feature their First Solar racking solutions for Series 6 and demonstrating their newest solar tracker, TDPTM 2.0 Turnkey Tracker with BalanceTrac, along with their other premium racking technologies. Solar Power International (SPI) sets the standard for solar events and has been named the fastest growing and largest solar show in North America.



More Headlines Articles

Steve Daniel, Executive Vice President of Solar FlexRack said, "During the show we'll be showcasing our TDP Solar Tracker solutions which are adaptable to First Solar's landmark Series 6 (S6) modules. Our innovative S6 tracker solution delivers higher performance, increased energy yields and go hand-in-hand with Solar FlexRack's ultra-reliable products and services."Solar Power International (SPI) sets the standard for solar events and has been named the fastest growing and largest solar show in North America. More than 750 exhibitors and 20,000 solar energy industry professionals from 80+ countries will attend Solar Power International. The industry event presents unique educational and networking opportunities to learn and expand solar businesses.Solar FlexRack will be available at Booth #1212 to share more information on their First Solar tracker and racking solutions and their next-generation TDP 2.0 Turnkey Tracker. Schedule a private onsite preview of the new tracker solution or visit Solar FlexRack at the Exhibition Hall.About Solar FlexRackSolar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracker systems in the commercial and utility scale solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services, to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed 1.8 GW of solar racking installations in 40 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.