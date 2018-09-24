BolySolar Announcing Launch of BolySolar Tree

Bolymedia Holdings Co. Ltd., a global high-tech company headquartered in Silicon Valley, is pleased to announce its fifth patented renewable energy product - BolySolar Tree - at the Anaheim, California SPI to be held on September 24-27, 2018.



BolySolar is a complete set of solar technologies and products that will revolutionize the entire energy industry. At SPI this month, the company will be showcasing its fifth product from its growing line of solar technologies - the BolySolar Tree.The diagram shows the basic design of the BolySolar Tree.The basic idea of the BolySolar Tree is to allow double-sided solar energy utilization with the help of mirrors, thereby reducing solar energy system costs and generating electricity for a longer duration. Compared to the conventional fixed-mount PV panel systems or tracker-mounted PV systems, the BolySolar Tree offers many advantages:30% lower cost on a per-watt basis - less need for government subsidies20-30% more hours of energy generation than the conventional fixed-mount PV systems (same working hours as a tracking solar system but without the tracker)Less reliant on energy storage due to longer duration of energy generationLower installation and maintenance costs compared to tracker-mounted PV systemsIdeal for commercial or water surface installations where safety/strength might be an issueThe BolySolar Tree technology offers a variation of advanced solutions that will further enhance its competitivity in the renewable energy market. Due to its simplicity, the basic designs will enter mass production starting as early as Q1 of 2019. BolySolar enables renewable energy to be more economic than conventional energy sources.About Bolymedia Holdings Co. Ltd.Bolymedia Holdings Co. Ltd. was established in 2001. The company has three subsidiary companies located in California, Shenzhen and Hong Kong, and has filed over 90 patents covering broad areas of imaging and clean technology. The company currently has two business divisions- Imaging and Renewable Energy. Our mission is for the world to experience efficient solar energy systems that solve the problems of global warming, and remove the burdens of today's energy struggles. For more information, please visit https://bolymedia.com.