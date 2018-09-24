Canadian Solar Unveils BiHiKu, New 400+ Watt Poly Bifacial Solar Module, and HiDM, High Efficiency Black Shingled Module, at Solar Power International

Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ :CSIQ ), one of the world's largest solar power companies, today unveiled our proprietary P4-based BiHiKu module, combining three industry leading solar PV technologies in one new 400+ Watt module: the latest black silicon, poly PERC, and bifacial cell technologies. Merging these technologies enables Canadian Solar to produce the BiHiKu module, a HiKu module with bifaciality up to 75 percent.



This new poly solar module generates 400 Watts or more on the front, plus up to 30 percent additional power generation from the back side, dramatically increasing system yield and reducing the Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE). The Company believes that BiHiKu is the first poly bifacial module exceeding 400+ Watt nominal front side power.BiHiKu is perfect for large commercial or utility-scale solar installations, particularly where a high reflection ground or surface under the module creates high albedo, contributing to high back side yield. The product will be available in 2019 and pre-production orders are being accepted now.In addition, Canadian Solar is introducing to the North America market the HiDM high density module, a shingled solar module with unique IP-granted design features and up to 19.9% module efficiency. The 60-cell sized mono PERC HiDM, up to 330 Watt, is an aesthetically pleasing all-black module perfect for residential rooftops. The 72-cell sized mono PERC HiDM, up to 410 Watt, is a highly efficient black module for commercial applications."As Canadian Solar continues on the forefront of solar module innovation, we are proud to introduce BiHiKu and HiDM as the next steps in maximizing the lifetime value of your solar assets," said Dr. Shawn Qu, chairman and chief executive officer of Canadian Solar. "Solar systems using BiHiKu will be able to break away from the pack and score high on low LCOE, making many seemingly impossible low PPA solar projects possible."Canadian Solar's booth #1604 at Solar Power International (Anaheim, CA USA) honors the fact that Canada is the birthplace of hockey. Donning hockey jerseys, Canadian Solar staff will be talking about BiHiKu and HiDM as Canadian Solar's breakaway products, and showcasing the firm's solar hat trick of modules, inverters, and services.For product and/or services inquiries, please visit Canadian Solar at Solar Power International Booth 1604 at the Anaheim Convention Center from September 24-26, 2018 or email sales.us@canadiansolar.com.About Canadian Solar Inc.Founded in 2001 in Canada, Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. As a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions, Canadian Solar also has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. In the past 17 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 29 GW of premium quality modules to over 100 countries around the world. Furthermore, Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.