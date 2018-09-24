Enapter is at Solar Power International in Anaheim, Showcasing its Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) Electrolyser

It is the first time that Enapter showcases its Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) Electrolyser in the US at Hydrogen + Fuel Cells North America (booth 4158 in Hall D) during Solar Power International, North America Smart Energy Week. "Enapter provides the building blocks of the future of energy", says Enapter's Head of Operations, Jan-Justus Schmidt. Schmidt will reveal in his talk at the public forum on Wednesday 26 at 1:40pm how the ambitious startup is setting out to provide energy independence and security with a revolutionary decentralized and flexible Hydrogen solution.



More Headlines Articles

Enapter develops and manufactures scalable and stackable electrolyser systems ranging in size from 0.5Nm3/h to 10Nm3/h. "Enapter's electrolysers are unique in the market as they are small, flexible, and modular", explains Vaitea Cowan, Head of Communications, and continues: "Our customers choose our electrolyser because they are the most cost-effective systems as they don't require the use of any noble metals". They produce clean and dry hydrogen, directly compressed to 35 bar. The electrolyser can be powered from any source - in the case of solar and wind with zero emission. Cowan is to provide an elevator pitch on the cost-competitiveness of Enapter's electrolysers on Thursday 27 at 11:00am at the public forum.Enapter is going beyond hardware when building the future of energy and will also show its new open source energy monitoring and management system. It allows for easy integration, quick set up, remote control and management. End users can understand their system's performance, and system integrators can easily install Hydrogen storages in remote locations.About EnapterEnapter designs and manufactures highly efficient and modular hydrogen generators, using AEM electrolysis. Its core technology has a 10-year proven track record and is the foundation for a unique range of low-cost, compact hydrogen electrolysers. Today, they are already used internationally in the telecommunications, academia, and agricultural and residential fields. The team combines electrochemical and IT expertise to drive the Hydrogen Economy from both hardware and software standpoints. For more information please visit the website www.enapter.com.Meet the team:Meet the team in Hall D, booth 4158, from Monday, September 24 to Thursday, 27. Enapter will be demonstrating the Enapter Energy management system and answering all questions on the AEM Electrolyser technology.