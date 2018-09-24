Solar FlexRack Mounting Technology Installed in the Largest Landfill Solar Project in Maryland

Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and the industry's leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, has been installed in the largest solar project on a closed landfill in Maryland. The 18.1 MW dc facility, known as the Annapolis Renewable Energy Park, is located in Anne Arundel County, west of Annapolis, and is owned by a subsidiary of Building Energy, a multinational company operating as a globally integrated independent power producer in the renewable energy industry. The project was developed by BQ Energy, a company specializing in landfill and brownfield renewable energy projects.



More Headlines Articles

Led by national engineering, procurement and construction firm EDF Renewables Distributed Solutions, the project development team was able to turn previously unusable land into a revenue-generating asset for the city of Annapolis. The enormous facility spans 80 acres and was completed in mid-2018. The solar energy park will generate enough clean energy to power more than 12 percent of the city's homes annually. In addition to gaining the reassurance of fixed, lower-cost clean energy for its clients and partners, the city is estimated to receive more than $250,000 annually by leasing the property to Building Energy.The Annapolis Renewable Energy Park is remarkable for its size and complexity. Building a renewable energy project on top of a capped landfill is an intricate project, and the expertise of racking provider Solar FlexRack proved invaluable for EDF Renewables. Unable to drill piles into the landfill's protective membrane cap, Solar FlexRack utilized B3P-X pre-cast fixed tilt racking foundations for the more than 54,000 solar panels."Solar FlexRack's expertise in this important niche market makes the company a perfect partner for landfill projects," said Jamie Resor, CEO, EDF Renewables Distributed Solutions. "We are pleased to work with a firm that can provide the precise, high-quality product required to execute our vision for the Annapolis Renewable Energy Park.""EDF Renewables' deep experience and technical capabilities make them an extraordinary leader in the field," continued Steve Daniel, Executive Vice President of Solar FlexRack. "It was a pleasure to collaborate with them on the park, and we look forward to the next partnership opportunity."Solar FlexRack offers ballasted solar racking solutions for sites challenged with penetration, weight and other regulatory restrictions. The selection and quality of their products provide a wider choice for solar project engineers to design optimal performance into their solar systems. Learn more at http://solarflexrack.com/solar-products/ballasted/.About Solar FlexRackSolar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracker systems in the commercial and utility scale solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services, to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed 1.8 GW of solar racking installations in 40 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.About EDF Renewables:EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with over 30 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging and energy management; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables' North American portfolio consists of 10 GW of developed projects and 10 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables is a subsidiary of EDF Renewables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com