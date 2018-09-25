Greensmith Energy unveils standardized energy storage solution

The technology group Wärtsilä has released a new solution, GridSolv, the company's first standardized energy storage solution.



GridSolv is an advanced energy storage solution that is designed to offer maximum flexibility and speed of deployment. This innovative and standardized architecture supports both standalone energy storage deployments as well as integrated hybrids with thermal or renewable generation assets. Coming in three sizes, the GridSolv solution is typically housed in an ISO 40-foot container and contains: batteries, power distribution, safety, fire suppression, and air conditioning systems."Much like how a smartphone delivers more value than simply a processor, a camera, and a touch screen, our new GridSolv solution goes well beyond batteries, inverters and container," said Akshay Ladwa, Vice President of Engineering at Greensmith Energy. "We designed GridSolv to complement our industry-leading GEMS software platform so that utility partners and customers can have the most robust optimization of their grid assets and protect their energy storage investment for years to come."Greensmith's GridSolv solution is already delivering results for Sinergy Kft, subsidiary of ALTEO Group, in Budapest, Hungary. ALTEO's existing power plant, which was running on three Wärtsilä 34SG engines, is now optimized with the addition of GridSolv and GEMS, enabling the energy company to participate in the electricity market by providing frequency and secondary regulation to the national grid operating in virtual power plant mode.Wärtsilä energy storage solutions enable power companies and developers to integrate and optimize a diverse mix of grid resources and deliver flexibility, reliability and resilience for customers seeking best-in-class system performance.Globally, GEMS has become the most-used energy storage software and integration platform, operating in over 70 systems in nine countries. GEMS offers the widest selection of use-case applications, often integrated with renewable or thermal generation assets. In addition to energy storage applications, GEMS is able to manage any complex composition of energy assets, including wind, solar, thermal and storage. GEMS was also recently RIG certified by CAISO, the transmission operator for California, the seventh largest economy in the world.Greensmith Energy, a Wärtsilä CompanyWärtsilä closed the acquisition of Greensmith Energy Management Systems Inc in July 2017. As the leading provider of energy storage software and integration services, Greensmith's mission is to make energy storage a fundamental part of a more resilient, intelligent and distributed energy infrastructure. Greensmith's GEMS software platform optimizes the performance of energy storage and integrated grid assets by lowering costs and maximizing system return on investment.www.greensmithenergy.comWärtsilä Energy SolutionsWärtsilä Energy Solutions is leading the transition towards a 100% renewable energy future. As an Energy System Integrator, we understand, design, build and serve optimal power systems for future generations. Our offering includes ultra-flexible internal combustion engine-based power plants, hybridised solar power plants, energy storage & integration solutions, as well as gas to power systems. Wärtsilä's solutions provide the needed flexibility to integrate renewables and secure power system reliability. Wärtsilä has 68 GW of installed power plant capacity in 177 countries around the world.www.wartsila.com/energyWärtsilä in briefWärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasizing sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximizes the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2017, Wärtsilä's net sales totaled EUR 4.9 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.www.wartsila.com