Enphase Energy and Sunpro Solar Build on Success

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that Sunpro Solar, one of the leading providers of rooftop solar for the Gulf Coast and Southeast regions, has chosen Enphase to be its exclusive inverter supplier. Sunpro Solar is one of the fastest growing home solar service providers in the U.S. and was just ranked #11 for 2018 Solar Power World Magazine's Top Solar Rooftop Contractors nationwide.



More Headlines Articles

"Enphase continues to deliver products that delight our customers, make our solar installations faster and easier, and help our company grow," said Marc Jones, CEO and founder of Sunpro Solar. "I am a big believer in the distributed architecture Enphase offers, and I believe that the products on the Enphase roadmap will add significant value to our homeowner customers. No other solar inverter company out there brings the combination of new consumer options, innovation, reliability, and customer service that Enphase does."The Enphase IQ™ Microinverter System dramatically simplifies solar installations and provides a complete AC solution that produces no high-voltage DC, providing a safe solar solution for homeowners. Sunpro Solar uses Enphase IQ microinverters as well as the full suite of Enphase IQ™ accessory products: the lighter two-wire Enphase Q Cable™, the Enphase IQ Combiner 3™ with pre-installed Enphase IQ Envoy™, and the Enphase AC Battery, all of which help make solar installation simple and fast.Forthcoming eighth-generation Enphase microinverters will offer Enphase Ensemble™, a technology that will bring a new level of consumer choice to solar customers around the world. Enphase Ensemble will be available on the eighth-generation Enphase Home Energy Solution with IQ, which includes Enphase microinverters, the Enphase Encharge™ battery system, a new AC Combiner device with embedded Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), and the powerful cloud-based Enphase Enlighten™ monitoring and control system. Unlike legacy approaches to hybrid- or multi-mode inverters, solar systems based on Ensemble will not require expensive standalone equipment to provide a seamless transition between grid-tied and off-grid operation."Marc and his team at Sunpro have tremendous dedication to providing outstanding customer service and delivering the highest quality solar installations to their customers," said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy. "Enphase takes feedback about our products and services from companies like Sunpro very seriously, and those insights and suggestions go directly to our product teams. We believe that matching world-class solar contractors like Sunpro with world-class solar products and services makes a significant contribution to improving the overall reputation of solar while also driving profitable top line growth for Enphase."For more information, please visit Sunpro Solar online at https://www.gosunpro.comAbout Enphase Energy, Inc.Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world's only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped over 17 million microinverters, and more than 790,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in over 120 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.Enphase Energy®, the Enphase logo and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc.About Sunpro SolarFounded in 2008, Sunpro Solar is one of the leading providers of rooftop solar for the Gulf Coast and Southeast regions. Sunpro Solar designs, installs, and maintains the solar panels on residential and commercial properties. Sunpro Solar has a proven history and reputation for providing quality service and was ranked #11 for 2018 Solar Power World's Magazine Top Solar Rooftop Contractors. For more information, visit http://www.gosunpro.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.