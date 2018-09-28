EnergeiaWorks Reports Growth in Solar Hiring at SPI 2018

(Jersey City, NJ - September 27, 2018)--EnergeiaWorks, North America's leading executive search firm servicing the renewable energy markets, reports an increase in solar hiring in conjunction with the Solar Power International 2018 conference on September 24-27 in Anaheim, California. Among the 750 solar and energy storage companies and over 20,000 participants at SPI, EnergeiaWorks offered a presentation on site, hosted a sold-out networking event, and shared expertise on the job market and hiring trends.



More Headlines Articles

EnergeiaWorks noted a consensus among exhibitors and attendees in that employment in solar and storage will grow through the end of 2019. William Liuzza, CEO, EnergeiaWorks, said, "EnergeiaWorks is very optimistic about the near-term hiring in solar. During the three productive days of SPI and the weeks leading up to the event, my team and I met with dozens of companies across the solar market to develop recruiting strategy and advancement in manufacturing, development, engineering, design, construction, and O&M. We've also partnered with the Solar Foundation on their annual Solar Jobs Census, and a sneak peek into the report indicates a positive increase over 2017 figures."Victoria Waye, Senior Renewable Energy Account Manager for EnergeiaWorks, was selected by SPI to architect a poster presentation on Best Hiring Practices for Renewable Energy. Victoria explained, "Building the presentation helped us identify demographics within the industry, and to articulate hiring practices to better advise our clients on improving efficiencies and staff retention." The EnergeiaWorks presentation was displayed on the expo floor near aisle 4100 of the Anaheim Convention Center.EnergeiaWorks hosted a successful Renewables UnWind networking opportunity for over 200 SPI attendees on the patio of Fire+Ice on Monday, September 24. The event was sponsored by Antenna, EnergeiaWorks, Hugh Wood, Locus Energy, Pure Power Engineering, and Soltage.Renewables UnWind gathers the brightest cleantech professionals in cities across North America to talk about policy, partnerships, and progress towards a clean energy future. Over the last three years, EnergeiaWorks had hosted 55 networking events in 17 cities for over 20,000 cleantech professionals that are interested in keeping the conversation of clean energy moving forward.Following the success of SPI, EnergeiaWorks will be represented in October at the annual CanWEA wind conference, with Renewables UnWind events on October 24 in Calgary and October 11 in New York. Additional Renewables UnWind events will be held on November 6, in partnership with SolarWakeup Live! and a full day of discussion and learning in Jersey City, and on December 13 in New York. EnergeiaWorks will participate in the Solar Power Midwest in Chicago in November, and at the Solar Business Festival in Austin, Texas, where Monica Scantlen, Senior Recruiter, EnergeiaWorks will speak on the Women in Solar panel. Details are available atrenewablesunwind.comEnergeiaWorks forges relationships and establishes connections at the most prominent events across the renewable energy industry. Job candidates and hiring employers are encouraged to visit energeiaworks.com