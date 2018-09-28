LONGi Solar Ranks Third Most Bankable PV Module Brand in World

In the "2018 PV Module Brand Bankability Report," Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) ranked LONGi Solar the third most bankable photovoltaic (PV) module brand in the world with 1,025 megawatts (MW) of loan-financed PV projects in the past two years. LONGi Solar's ranking rose four places in the last year.



The ranking demonstrates LONGi Solar's strengthening bankability as more banks provide non-recourse loans for PV projects specified with the company's modules. Solar project developers are increasingly having the ability and favorable conditions to finance their solar projects with LONGi Solar high-efficiency modules.BNEF based its ranking on its database containing 25,455 PV financing projects and 57 PV module brands worldwide.In the "2018 PV Module Brand Bankability Report," BNEF also provided Altman-Z scores of the world's largest PV module makers in 2018 Q1, and LONGi Solar ranked ahead of its rivals in the manufacturer credit ratings.In the same report, BNEF also featured the "PV Module Reliability Scorecard" released by the leading certification institution DNV GL. LONGi Solar is recognized as a "Top performer" module maker by DNV GL for the last two consecutive years.