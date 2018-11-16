Global Clean Energy Inc. THIRD QUARTER UPDATE: July thru end of Sept 2018

Global Clean Energy, Inc. is well positioned to take advantage of the tremendous opportunities in the alternative energy industry due to its technology, project development approach and financial engineering expertise. The Company is structured to be a low-cost supplier in its selected market niches and will be positioned to survive periods of market weakness and to thrive during market expansions. GCE is focused on 5 key development and plant investment principles: 1. Controlling Feedstock 2. Aggregating waste-to-energy conversion technologies 3. Developing alternative fuels with F-500 EPC and O & M companies 4. Providing development capital utilizing EPC backed technologies with performance guarantees 5. Generating high IRR

GCEI's THIRD QUARTER UPDATE:



More Headlines Articles

The company continues to progress on many fronts. The detailed update from last quarter has been delayed due to ongoing negotiations with all the entities required to finalize the construction and procurement contracts for the Algae REIT as well as the waste to fuels facilities.The financing underwriters continue to review the agreements in place to properly price the debt and equity portions of the offerings. The amount to be raised have yet to be finalized, but early budgets indicate the amounts shall be considerable.Management is committed to finalizing most agreements within the next quarter, so that purchase orders shall be issued and deposits made.The company is also committed to finishing its" GAAP audits in the fourth quarter and refiling its'FORM 10.Additionally, the company intends to have its' Canadian audit firm due the audit conversions necessary to apply for trading in Canada.https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/206800/content (pr 9)ContactRandy Renken(713) 852 7474(Investor Relations)