5th Biomass & BioEnergy Asia Explores Southeast Asia's BioEnergy Prospects, Biomass Exports & Sustainability Development

As more and more Southeast Asian countries embrace biomass to power projects, the summit is a key platform for regional biomass stakeholders and global companies to network and get updates on the latest developments. Four countries from the region will be under the spotlight:



More Headlines Articles

• Thailand's Experience for Biomass Power & Prospects presented by Surat Green Group, Federation of Thai Industries;• Philippines' Biopower Growth especially in Negros and other areas by AC Energy Development Company;• Indonesia's Biomass to Power Situation & Prospects by Growth Steel Group and Clean Power Indonesia;• Malaysia's Biogas-based Power Generation prospects and projects by Concord Group.Southeast Asia, a key exporter of biomass wood pellets to Japan and South Korea, features in Poyry Energy's report - 'Regional Development of In-Country Biomass Power, Corresponding Opportunities & Impact of Biomass Availability for Export'.Global Palm oil company - Sime Darby presents on 'Sustainability & Traceability Development in the Oil Palm Value Chain' while Hanwa Thailand will elaborate on 'Export Potential of Oil Palm related Biomass Products'.Other sessions include:• Thailand's Wood Pellets Export Outlook - Tipawat Corporation• Sustainability Certification and Traceability of Biomass in Thailand - BNS Wood Industry• Biomass Demand of their IPP Biomass Power projects in Japan and Opportunities for SE Asian Supplies - Renova & Equis BioEnergy KK• Opportunities in South Korean market - Korea Forest Wood Energy Association• Palm Kernel Shell in Indonesia: Combustion Quality & Availability for Sustainable Supply - Association of Palm Kernel Shell Entrepreneur of Indonesia• FSC Certification for Sustainable Biomass - FSC Asia PacificCellmark is hosting and sponsoring an Evening Cocktail Reception for all summit attendees while also presenting a session on 'Developing Sustainable-Certified Wood Pellet & Traceability for Biomass Products in Southeast Asia'.Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT) and supported by Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), the summit also includes a visit to Power Prospect Company's 9.9MW Woodchips Biomass Power Plant in Ayutthaya Province.Contact Ms. Hafizah Adam at hafizah@cmtsp.com.sg or call +65 6346 9218 for more details.