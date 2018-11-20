EU Parliament approves new rules to meet 2030 renewable energy target

The European Commission (EC) claimed in its statement that after the new policies are implemented fully, a reduction of 45 percent in greenhouse gas emissions compared with 1990 levels will be achieved by the entire EU by 2030. This would be higher than the previously targeted 40 percent reduction.



Sources familiar with the matter said the new renewables law would improve the design and stability of renewable support schemes, cut down red tape as well as set a clear self-consumption regulatory framework. It would increase the ambition levels of the heating/cooling and transport sectors, aiming to facilitate the sustainable utilization of bioenergy.WindEurope CEO Giles Dickson stated that concrete measures have been set by the new rules for ensuring member states contribute towards achieving renewable energy targets, besides providing a 5-year visibility on public support for green energy. The legislations will eliminate administrative barriers that hinder the development of corporate renewable power purchase agreements, Dickson added.The separate law for energy efficiency sets a new energy target for 2030, with efficiency target for the block of at least 32.5 percent and a 2023 upwards revision clause., sources mentioned. It also mandates member states to introduce nationwide rules for allocating the cost of heating, hot water and cooling consumption in multi-purpose or multi-apartment buildings.Further, every member State would be preparing a national energy and climate plan for the 2021-2030 period and drafts are to be submitted by the year end. With the recent approvals, four of the eight legislations proposed in 2016 Clean Energy for All Europeans package are now cleared. The new laws will be formally approved by the Council of Ministers over the coming weeks and will come into force three days after they are issued in the Official Journal of the Union.