Green Solar Technologies Partners with Mission Solar to Support American Manufacturing

This alliance underscores Green Solar Technologies' firm commitment to install only the highest quality American-made solar equipment. In August of last year, Edward Harner, COO of Green Solar Technologies, testified in Washington D.C. to the United States International Trade Commission on behalf of American solar manufacturers in favor of tariffs placed on panels imported from foreign countries—a measure that would inhibit the dumping of cheap, inferior quality solar panels into the U.S. market.



More Headlines Articles

In the wake of Harner's testimony in Washington D.C. there are now many U.S. based solar manufacturing companies from which to choose. Green Solar Technologies chose to partner with Mission Solar, as Mission Solar was already a sound, established American company prior to the tariffs, and they have capacity to keep pace with GST's ever increasing installation volume.Green Solar Technologies is proud to join forces with Mission Solar to deliver the best solar products on the market. GST is particularly impressed with Mission Solar's strict quality standards and history of military and utility-scale projects.Mission Solar guarantees 3x quality testing, meaning that their panels will test three times beyond the IEC standard for thermal cycling, damp heat, and humidity freeze. According to Mission Solar, their "modules receive multiple quality checks throughout the entire process and are subject to stringent quality and reliability testing. Each product exceeds industry requirements and is backed by an independent 25-year linear warranty."Nicki Zvik, founder of Green Solar Technologies, states "Warranties, as well as quality, are of utmost importance to us a solar installation company. We feel assured that Mission solar exceeds all quality standards."Not only does Mission Solar excel in quality testing, they are vertically integrated as the world's third-largest polysilicon producer making them far less vulnerable to supply issues and pricing pressures. Additionally, this allows Mission Solar to control the quality of materials they use in their manufacturing processes.Green Solar Technologies appreciates that Mission Solar works heavily in manufacturing solar equipment for large military projects. Harner states that the partnership between GST and Mission Solar is "the perfect marriage especially since a great deal of GST's customers are veterans, and we want to make sure that we are installing the best possible solar energy systems for those who served our country."Mission Solar was also Warren Buffett's choice manufacturer for utility scale projects undertaken by Berkshire Hathaway. "It provides us extra assurance that Mission Solar is the right company for us because I'm sure that Warren Buffett did his homework," says Harner.Green Solar Technologies and Mission Solar look forward to the mutual strength-building advantages of the new partnership. "We see this as a great opportunity to grow together," says Harner. GST's customers, whose satisfaction and happiness are the principal focus, are sure to be rewarded by this alliance. And for all who will benefit, the future is looking very "sunny".