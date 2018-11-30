Siemens Gamesa strengthens its presence in the onshore market with new projects totaling 263 MW

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) continues to reinforce its strong market position with the supply of 263 MW (1) to onshore wind projects in Sweden, Norway, Germany and Turkey. The turbines types are within a performance range between 2.3 and 4.1 MW. In Northern Europe, the company will provide 34 wind turbines with a total capacity of 137 MW to its clients Arise, Eolus and Saxovent. In Turkey, Siemens Gamesa will provide Afken Renewable Energy A.Ş with 37 wind turbines with a total capacity of more than 125 MW.



In Sweden, Siemens Gamesa has sealed a deal with its new client Arise Windpower AB for the supply of 20 turbines for a total capacity of 82 MW. Eleven of these machines will be installed in the wind farm Bröcklingberget and the other nine in Enviksberget. Both projects will be commissioned in autumn 2019 with a 20-year operation and maintenance service agreement.In Norway, the company will provide Eolus Vind AB with seven turbines for a total capacity of 30 MW for its Stigafjellet Wind Farm, south of Stavanger. The wind park will be commissioned in 2020 with a five-year full service agreement.Siemens Gamesa will also supply the German Windpark Mautitz Süd with seven machines for a total capacity of more than 25 MW. This is the first contract with Saxovent Ökologische Investments and it includes a 20-year full operation and maintenance service agreement. The turbines will be manufactured in Denmark and the project will be commissioned in December 2018.In addition to that, in Turkey, the company will provide Afken Renewable Energy A.Ş with 37 wind turbines with a total capacity of more than 125 MW (1) for two wind projects in the east of the country: 22 turbines for the Denizly wind farm and 15 for Hasanoba, both of which will be commissioned in 2019. The contract includes a maintenance and service agreement for 15 years.Siemens Gamesa is present in North Europe & Middle East, where the company employs 1.500 people and has an installed base of 13.6 GW. More than 93% of the installed base in this region was achieved in the last 5 years in 18 countries. The United Kingdom is the country with the highest installed base, with more than 4 GW, which is 33% of the market share in that country. In Norway, 50% of the market share belongs to SGRE, in Denmark nearly 25% and in Sweden 19%.(1) These contracts are a part of the order intake in SGRE FYQ4 (Jul.-Sep. 2018)About Siemens Gamesa Renewable EnergySiemens Gamesa is a global leader in the wind power industry, with a strong presence in all facets of the wind business: offshore (#1), onshore (#2) and services (#2). In 2017, the company placed first in the turbine OEM ranking compiled by MAKE Consultancy with a market share of over 17%.Through its advanced digital capabilities, the company offers one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry as well as industry-leading service solutions, helping to make clean energy more affordable and reliable. With 89 GW installed worldwide, Siemens Gamesa manufactures, installs and maintains wind turbines in the onshore and offshore segments. Its order backlog stands at €22.8 billion. The company is headquartered in Spain and listed on the Spanish stock exchange (traded in the Ibex-35 index).