Hanergy Exhibits Latest Solar Power Innovations at Japan's EcoPro Exhibition 2018

TOKYO, Dec. 10, 2018 -- The world's largest thin-film power solution company, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group (0566.HK), exhibited its latest solar power rooftop solution for Japanese market at EcoPro 2018 environmental exhibition which lasted from December 6-8th.



As part of the three-day exhibition held at Tokyo Big Sight exhibition complex, Hanergy introduced a series of its most promising solar solutions, such as HanTile, HanWall, Humbrella, Smart Living System, presenting solar-powered solutions for industries and residential individuals.The most intriguing part was that Hanergy introduced its revolutionary roofing solution combining thin-film solar panels with traditional roof tiles, HanTile, dedicated to the Japanese market, at the prestigious exhibition that attracted over 650 exhibitors and 170,000 visitors. The visitors included representatives of the companies engaged in environmental and energy business, and families, homemakers and NPOs/NGOs focused on environmental issues.For families, HanTile can be a valuable income-producing asset -- for example, for a residence of 100 square meters, 8.5 KW of installed HanTile capacity would produce over 306 thousand KWh in a 30-year period, or 10,200 Watts per year, way enough for an average Japanese family electricity needs.Solar power has become a national priority in Japan since the country's shift in policies towards renewable energy after the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in 2011. Japan was the world's 2nd largest market for solar PV growth in 2013 and 2014, adding a record 6.97 GW and 9.74 GW of nominal nameplate capacity, respectively. By the end of 2017, cumulative capacity had reached 50 GW, the world's second largest solar PV installed capacity, behind China.Japan currently produces around 10% of its electricity from renewable sources. The Fourth Strategic Energy Plan set the renewable share goal to be 24% by 2030. In the next 15 years, Japan intends to invest $700 billion into renewable energy.Mr. Lv Yuan, Vice President of Hanergy Thin Film Power Group said, "We're extremely delighted to exhibit our revolutionary energy solutions at EcoPro Exhibition 2018. We're confident that this exhibition will give Hanergy a platform to showcase its promising solar solutions for Japanese market, but more importantly we are thrilled at the chance to participate in Japan's energy mix upgrade."Centered on thin film solar power technologies and mobile energy solutions, Hanergy presented three categories of products at the Exhibition: the Construction Product Zone introduced Hanergy's latest building-integrated photovoltaic modules including HanWall and HanTile; the Consumer Product Zone, on the other hand, showcased smaller portable devices one can use in daily life like solar-powered umbrella, power bank, and backpacks; and the Transportation Zone highlighted the applications of Hanergy's par excellence thin film power technology on vehicles, like electric bikes, automobiles and drones.The varied exhibits from Hanergy received unprecedented response. As a matter of great pride for the company, Hatoyama Yukio, the former Prime Minister of Japan, visited Hanergy booth and was very impressed with Hanergy's solar products and solutions.Hanergy's partnership company in Japan, Forest Global Stage (FGS), also exhibited its Forest System coupled with Hanergy's solar products. The Forest system offers multi-functions including entertainment, lighting, temperature monitor, surveillance, remote control of doors and windows, E.V. charging, energy producing and storage, and collection and analysis of statistics. It's an all-in-one solution for smarter livelihood and more environmentally friendly lifestyle.As part of the exhibition, Hanergy also organized a "Night of Japan" event on the evening of Dec. 6th to cater to its potential clients and look for possible business opportunities. The 120 attendees were company representatives from sectors such as energy, electronics, healthcare, construction, finance, and engineering.The former Japanese Prime Minister, Hatoyama Yukio, also made a speech at the event, stating that he is impressed by the company's products and is keen to see more development of the company.He averred, "I think Hanergy is an outstanding company. I was invited twice to experience Hanergy's various products, especially solar power modules. Those products could be very popular in the markets.""There's a stereotype about solar modules being those square and flat panels. However, Hanergy's solar modules are totally different, which are light, thin and flexible. Hanergy's modules could be installed on auto roofs, and power the vehicle with sun light. I am really keen to see the development of Hanergy at the backdrop of accumulative environmental problems."EcoPro 2018 is a leading, international exhibition on Environment and Energy, dedicated to building a sustainable society for Japan, the world and the future. The 2018 edition of the exhibition focuses on future environmental technologies and the latest information on eco-products.About Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd -Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd (0566.HK) is a Hong Kong-listed company, and a subsidiary of Hanergy Holding Group Ltd. As one of the leading thin-film solar companies in the world, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd is committed to "Building Mobile Energy". Since 2009, Hanergy has been working relentlessly to integrate worldwide solar technologies, and making a robust investment in research and innovation in the field of thin-film solar power. Thin film solar technologies have been applied to a series of commercial and non-commercial products, including HanTile, HanWall, HanCar, HanWindow, Humbrella, HanPack and HanPaper.