SolarEdge Products in the US to comply with the NEC 2017 Update and Rule 21 Phase 3

Fremont, California (December 11, 2018) - SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, announced today that it is ready for the implementation of both NEC 2017's revision to the PV Rapid Shutdown System (PVRSS) requirements for 2019 and is prepared for the roll out of Phase 3 of Rule 21. The Company offers solutions that comply with these regulations.



"Always striving to be ahead of the technology curve, SolarEdge is yet again leading the industry in meeting the most advanced standards and regulations. This stems from our commitment to driving the adoption of solar energy through relentless innovation," stated Peter Mathews, General Manager North America. "By preparing our product lineup in advance of the soon-to-be implemented standards, we ensure that our installers can continue to meet installation demand without any delays or disruptions."SolarEdge will continue to support increased solar proliferation with compliance to Rule 21 Phase 3. With the implementation in February 2019, some Rule 21 Phase 3 requirements will become mandatory. Accordingly, SolarEdge will provide an expanded feature set for smart inverters to support a more interactive and stable grid. Features like data monitoring, remote connection/disconnection, and max power controls will start to become the new industry standard. All SolarEdge inverters sold in California will be certified for IEEE 2030.5, while already shipped SolarEdge inverters can be updated for compliance. To support the increasing need for cloud connectivity, SolarEdge will also offer a selection of flexible cellular data plans for all its inverters.The newest provision of NEC 2017 (690.12), which reduces the shock hazard in PV arrays for enhanced firefighter safety, is set to go into effect in January 2019. Requiring no additional rooftop hardware, third-party vendor solutions, or changes to installation, SolarEdge offers residential and commercial power optimizers that meet the PV Rapid Shutdown System (PVRSS) 2019 requirements. SolarEdge's fully integrated solution provides advanced safety compliance, surpassing the NEC requirements, by controlling the system at the module level. Upon rapid shutdown initiation, SolarEdge's power optimizers are designed to rapidly reduce the voltage inside and outside of the array.About SolarEdgeSolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com