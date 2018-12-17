SEIA Praises Governor Cuomo for Pledging 100 Percent Clean Electricity Goal for New York

WASHINGTON, D.C. and ALBANY, N.Y. - Today, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) commended New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for pledging to move New York to 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2040, which he announced in a speech on his early 2019 policy agenda.



More Headlines Articles

Following is a statement by Sean Gallagher, SEIA's Vice President of State Affairs:"Governor Cuomo's commitment to move New York to 100 percent carbon-free electricity is historic, and will cement New York's place among America's clean energy leaders. This plan can bring massive economic and environmental benefits to communities throughout the state, spurring many new, well-paying jobs and cleaner air."We look forward to working with the Cuomo Administration to craft the near-term plan for reaching this long-term goal. Specific examples include doubling down on solar and committing to obtaining 6 gigawatts of solar by 2023, establishing strong policies in the ongoing Value of Distributed Energy Resources case and bringing more large-scale solar to New York."The announcement follows Governor Cuomo's increase, last week, of New York's energy storage target to 3 gigawatts by 2030, another policy that will be vital to achieving 100 percent clean electricity.The move would make New York the fourth state with a 100 percent clean electricity or clean energy goal, following California, Hawaii and New Jersey. Today, New York has 9,012 solar jobs and 1,570 megawatts of solar installed, the 10th most among states.###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 44th anniversary in 2018, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 250,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.