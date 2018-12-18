Conti Solar, National EPC Services Firm, Closes 2018 With 650 MW of Solar Projects Completed or Underway

Conti Solar, a national solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), O&M and energy storage company, announced today it has 650 MW of solar projects in over 10 states underway or completed. Closing out a banner year, the growing company has an impressive list of milestone solar projects across market segments (utility-scale, community solar, landfill solar, carport solar, distributed generation, commercial and industrial) working with some of the most recognized utilities and Fortune 500 companies across the United States.



Conti Solar completed the largest landfill solar project in Ohio (4 MW DC), the largest solar project in Rhode Island (21.3 MW DC) and has been selected to build the largest community solar project portfolio in New York (55 MW DC). The company has also completed 15 solar projects (44.5 MW DC) for Eversource Energy, the number one ranked utility in the nation for energy efficiency.The company was awarded the 2018 Solar Project of the Year for the Cuyahoga (Ohio) landfill solar project and continues to fine tune their team's expertise and expand the organization."At Conti Solar, we emphasize customer relations throughout the company. We nurture a culture of communication and attention-to-detail across our organization. We're proud of our accomplishments and will continue to focus on first-class execution and outstanding customer service as we grow," commented Matthew Skidmore, CEO of Conti Solar.About Conti SolarConti Solar is a national EPC, O&M, and energy storage company. Our attention to detail, flawless execution and collaborative culture has enabled us to successfully develop and install over 650 MW of solar projects since our early initiatives in 2004. We leverage established partnerships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers and landowners to streamline project development, design, construction and operations, driving down project costs and creating value across all project stakeholders. Majority-owned by Ares EIF with a minority position retained by the Conti Group, Conti Solar is well positioned with a diversified network of industry experts and the financial resources to be a trusted, long-term partner. Learn more at www.contisolar.com.