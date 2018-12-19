D.C. City Council Passes Historic 100 Percent Renewable Electricity Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) welcomed the Washington, D.C. City Council's passage of a landmark bill that will move the District to 100 percent renewable electricity by 2032, including specific requirements to grow solar energy.



Following is a statement by Abigail Ross Hopper, SEIA's president and CEO:"The D.C. City Council has just passed some of the strongest clean energy legislation in the country. Moving to 100 percent renewables is not only doable, but doable at a much faster pace than many recognize, and D.C. is taking a clear lead. This historic legislation can serve as a model for other states and cities looking to build on their clean energy goals."It's noteworthy that this bill helps ensure solar energy is accessible to all residents in the District, including low-income residents, which is a priority for us. Given that much of SEIA's team lives and works in the D.C. area — including some staff who have dedicated their own time to advocate for and strengthen this legislation — this milestone is especially meaningful for us."###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 44th anniversary in 2018, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 250,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.