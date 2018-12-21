Solar Power Housing Developments - 5 Things To Know

Mankind has been gradually destroying the planets environment for centuries. This is largely through the greenhouse gas emissions released into the atmosphere by the burning of fossil fuels including coal, oil, and gas. Global warming is already having a measurable effect on our planet - the polar ice caps are melting, sea levels are rising, and there are obvious increases in temperatures all across the globe. Scientist warn that if we don't make changes now, then there will be irreversible environmental damage to our planet.



Solar power is a clean, renewable energy source with the potential to replace conventional fossil fuels. This has a positive impact on the environment as it reduces the carbon footprint of energy generation and helps to reverse the effects of pollution caused by fossil fuels. The benefits of renewable energy in the fight against climate change are now widely recognised, and electricity generation from renewables has increased rapidly in the UK over the last 10 years. A decade ago it provided virtually nothing; but renewable energy now makes up over a third of all electricity generated in the UK according to government statistics.In a bid to further increase the amount of electricity generated from renewable sources, the government have started funding housing developments that generate, store, and release their own energy. Here are 5 things you should know about new solar power housing developments:1. Energy costs are risingThe cost of electricity and other utilities, has been increasing at an incredible rate. According to experts at The Green Age, gas and electricity prices have more than doubles since 2005, and energy costs have risen by a reported 21% in the last 6 months alone! Rising energy prices mean that average household energy bills have soared and it is expected that energy prices will continue to rise at a similar rate over the next 10 years. For this reason, more and more homeowners are looking for ways to generate their own electricity.2. Solar housing developments will save money on energy costsSolar homes are built with integrated photovoltaic panels on the roof so that they are able to generate their own energy from sunlight. Solar is far cheaper than using electricity from the grid - according to MyPower switching to solar power as your home can reduce your electricity costs by 50 - 70%. Having solar panels installed on your home means that you have all of your future energy secured at a set price, so you will never be exposed to energy price increases again. Once the installation fees have been paid off, you will essentially have access to a free electricity supply for anywhere up to 40 years! The more people who switch to solar power, the less pressure there is on the electricity grid and so we are less likely to experience blackouts from natural or human-caused disasters.3. Solar houses are designed to maximise solar gainThe new solar houses have been constructed to maximise solar gain and have solar panels installed that are roof-mounted and south-facing. The roofs of these houses are designed with fewer gables, chimneys, and vents which means more available space and less shading. This means that the homes are able to take full advantage of all available sunlight and reap the maximum benefits of the sun's energy.4. Solar batteries are installed to save excess energySolar housing developments also have solar batteries installed which can store extra solar power for later use. This means that you are able to store excess solar electricity at your home, instead of sending it back to the grid. Later, when there is no sunlight and your solar panels aren't producing electricity, you can use the energy you stored earlier in your battery. This means that you'll only send electricity back to the grid when your battery is fully charged. Solar batteries also offer back-up power in the event of a power outage.5. The houses will be monitored by the Department of Business, Energy, Industrial Strategy (BEIS)The solar power housing developments will be monitored by the BEIS monitoring programme. If these prove a success, then the model can be repeated and it is hoped that more solar power housing developments will be launched all across the UK. Kevin Bygate, CEO of SPECIFIC explained how the technologies could benefit the lives of the residents: "Homes like these, if built in large numbers, could play a significant part in combating Britain's predicted energy crisis by both reducing household energy bills and taking the pressure off the energy system."