altE Announces 8th Annual Solar Installer Conference to be Held in Devens, MA

altE announced its 8th annual Solar Conference for installers and dealers. The conference will be held February 12-13, 2019 at the Devens Common Center in Devens, MA. The annual conference is the largest conference for solar installers in the Northeast. Early bird registration for the event is $149, then $249 beginning January 1st 2019. The conference offers solar installers the opportunity to see the latest products in person, receive hands-on training (many sessions offer NABCEP credits) and meet the solar and renewable energy industry's leading vendors and manufacturers.



This year altE is again offering an opening day of learning with two separate all-day classes on solar energy systems for installers on February 11th, the day before the main conference start. The first learning track is for beginners to solar. It will cover the basics of solar energy systems and provide a solid technical foundation to new professionals to the solar industry. The second is an advanced track for experienced installers taught by past IREC Master Trainer of the Year, Sean White. This track will offer NABCEP continuing education credits."Our annual installer conference is one of the highlights of our year at altE. There is an increasing demand by both homeowners and states for distributed grid-tied solar energy storage systems to create a more reliable and robust electric grid. We're excited that our conference will provide installers with not only updates to traditional grid-tie solar systems but also give them an opportunity to expand their businesses into distributed energy-storage systems." said Sascha Deri, CEO of altE. "This year's lineup of key renewable energy manufacturers and technical workshops is our best to date and we are looking forward to delivering it to the solar installer community."In the main exhibition area, attendees will have the opportunity meet with manufacturer representatives and view state-of-the-art products in solar and renewable energy equipment. This year there will be focus on energy storage—Crown Battery, Trojan Battery, SimpliPhi Battery and KiloVault Battery—will all be in attendance with their latest energy storage product offerings. Other top manufacturers' scheduled to attend include Canadian Solar, Hanwha Q Cells, IronRidge, MT Solar, Morningstar, Outback Power, Schneider Electric, Midnite Solar, Victron Energy, SMA, Xantrex Solar, Burdy, S-5! and Primus Wind Power.Included with conference registration is breakfast, lunch and coffee throughout the day on February 12-13. Additionally, on February 12th there will be a grand dinner reception followed by a free local beer and wine tasting. This is the second year the event is scheduled to be held at the Devens Conference Center. altE reserved a block of rooms at both the SpringHill Suites and Hilton Garden for attendees with preferred pricing (use code "Alternative Energy" when reserving your room).The address of the Devens Conference Center is 31 Andrews Parkway Devens, Massachusetts 01434 and the phone number to contact them with questions is (978) 772-0188. The Devens Conference Center is an hour drive from Boston's Logan airport for those travelling from out of town. altE regularly hosts attendees from California to the Caribbean at the annual conference. Last year the conference sold out - so make sure to book early to secure your reservation.altE is a global supplier of solar, wind and renewable energy equipment with projects installed on every continent in the world. Their headquarters and main warehouse is located west of Boston, MA in Boxborough, MA USA. They've been "making renewable do-able" since 1999. To learn more about altE and solar energy systems visit their website: http://www.altEstore.com.For more information, visit the altE 2019 Solar Installer Conference website (https://www.altestore.com/store/info/2019-solar-conference/). Follow along on social media with #altESolarCon.