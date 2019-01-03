Green Solar Technologies Says 'Enough is Enough'

But what is pollution? The American Heritage Science Dictionary defines pollution as the "contamination of air, water, or soil by substances that are harmful to living organisms." Let's take a closer look at these three primary types of pollution, examine their dreadful impact on the health and lives of human beings, and finally see how pollution can be dramatically reduced by going solar.



Air PollutionAccording to the Environmental Pollution Centers, "Air pollution can be defined as the presence of toxic chemicals or compounds (including those of biological origin) in the air, at levels that pose a health risk."A major type of air pollution comes from burning fossil fuels, which releases tiny particles resembling soot into the air and produces greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide and methane, which warm the the surface of the planet through the greenhouse effect. Another type of air pollution comes from dangerous gases like carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide and chemical vapors. Once released into the air, these gases can produce chemical reactions that result in smog and acid rain.Green Solar Technologies Marketing Director, Jorge Ricalday, states, "We need to take action and conserve energy at home, work and everywhere else in order to reduce our emissions."Air pollution can have serious effects on human health.The effects vary depending on the level of exposure and the types of pollutants. They can range from simple symptoms like coughing and respiratory tract irritation to severe conditions like asthma and chronic lung diseases. Prolonged exposure to some air pollutants can cause skin problems and irritations, and a variety of cancers can develop after inhaling air contaminants. People in high-density air pollution areas have a 20% higher risk of dying from lung cancer than those who don't.Land PollutionThe Conservation Institute defines land pollution as, basically, the destruction and contamination of the land through the direct and indirect actions of humans.According to the United Nations Environmental Program, more than 400 million tons of hazardous waste is produced every year, and much of this waste is not disposed of safely. Nuclear fission products, in particular, continue to be radioactive for thousands of years, meaning they could have a detrimental effect on human health and the environment far into the future.Human-produced toxins in the soil have cancer causing elements and can also lead to lung and kidney disease as well as liver damage, skin diseases, respiratory disorders, and birth defects for pregnant women.Ricalday states, "It is necessary that we all take heed for the products we use and the waste we produce on a daily basis because the pollution generated from this will be our downfall."Water PollutionThe definition of water pollution, according to the Environmental Pollution Centers, is "...the presence in groundwater of toxic chemicals and biological agents that exceed what is naturally found in the water and may pose a threat to human health and/or the environment".According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), 44 percent of sampled stream miles, 64 percent of lakes and 30 percent of bays and estuaries in the U.S. are not clean enough for fishing and swimming. And on a global scale, the United Nations estimates that more than 783 million people don't have access to safe drinking water."Water is the fundamental resource for humanity, and ensuring clean, safe, plentiful, and reliable water must be a core mission for us all," says Ricalday.Drinking or consuming polluted water can have many disastrous effects on the health of animals and humans. It can cause various diseases like typhoid, cholera and hepatitis, and even death. It also destroys ecosystems, which are extremely dynamic and respond to even small changes in the environment.Water pollution is caused in part by untreated domestic sewage and chemical contaminants, such as chlorine, from treated sewage. Other causes are urban runoff and agricultural runoff, which may contain chemical fertilizers and pesticides. But it may surprise you to learn that most water pollution comes from nuclear and fossil fuel energy generation.Thermoelectric plants, coal, natural gas, oil and nuclear energy require cooling — and this requires vast amounts of water. The Environmental Protection Agency reports that 72 percent of all toxic water pollution in the U.S. comes from coal-fired power plants, making coal plants the number one source of toxic water pollution in the country.Solar is the SolutionSolar Power is Clean Power. Solar is good for our environment. If we want to decrease our carbon footprint and help protect the environment, going solar is one of the most effective ways to do this. Solar reduces greenhouse gas emissions because generating electricity from solar panels creates zero emissions. Solar panels create no soot, no pollutants, and no toxic gases whatsoever.Unlike traditional energy sources, solar power doesn't rely on fuel to generate electricity, which eliminates fuel transportation concerns and radioactive waste storage. All traditional electricity manufacturing processes require some water, but solar photovoltaic cells don't need water to generate electricity. With solar energy there is no pollution of precious water resources, nor is there any strain on local water supplies through competition with agriculture, drinking systems, and other vital water needs.Solar energy is renewable. The sun is the world's most abundant energy source. It produces an astounding 173,000 terawatts of solar energy every second—more than 10,000 times the world's total combined energy use. The sun has been around for billions of years and will be around for billions more.Jorge Ricalday continues, "So why would we not exploit the free and renewable power of the sun to to fullest extent possible? Going solar is the simply the single best remedy to our environmental woes. And switching to solar is the best way to protect and preserve our planets precious, finite resources. Enough is enough. It's time for a solution to pollution. It's time to go solar."