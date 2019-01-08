4th Biomass Trade and Power Europe Summit Probes Record Price Rise, High Demand, Supply Crunches

The acclaimed annual summit on Europe's biomass power market trends makes a comeback in 2019 with a refreshed program featuring three panel discussions --



• A Utility and Trader Panel - moderated by Enviva with senior reps from Engie Energy Management, Orsted, CM Biomass Partners, Vattenfall Energy Trading and RWE Supply and Trading. The panel focuses on supply and demand projections for 2019 and shares insights on key price drivers in the European and Asian pellet market• 'The growth of the wood chip market' - moderated by Hawkins Wright and backed by senior executives from three major power producers - Hofor, Orsted, Uniper. Together they address areas such as - wood chips as a recognized and standardized commodity, wood chip supplies and long term contracts.• 'Global Producer Panel - moderated by RWE Supply & Trading with biomass pellet producers -- Enviva, Georgia Biomass, Pinewells and Stora Enso Timber sharing on pellet specifications and sustainability challenges, benefits/ challenges of suppling to both the industrial and non-industrial markets.'Russia's emerging role in the Industrial Pellet Market' is assessed in a session by CM Biomass Partners while the 'Return of Eastern Canada as a Global Pellet Producer' is shared by FutureMetrics. Pinewells joins the summit with a presentation on 'The Future of Portugal as an Industrial Producer of Wood Pellets'.Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the summit also focuses on:• Overview of the European Wood Pellet Market - Argus Biomass Markets• The Next Frontier for the Wood Pellet Market: A Look at Future Markets for the Wood Pellet Industry - Enviva• Overview of the International Wood Chip Market - Hawkins Wright• The Challenges of a Dual Fuel Buyer: Hofor Sourcing of Wood Pellets and Wood Chips - Hofor• Impact of the New Sulphur Regulations on Biomass Freight Markets - SSY Consultancy & Research• European Heating Markets: Overview on Supply & Demand Fundamentals - Ekman & CoContact Ms. Hafizah Adam at hafizah@cmtsp.com.sg or call +65-6346-9218 for more details.