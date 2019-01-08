Borrego Solar Systems Hits Milestone of 500 Megawatts of Solar Capacity Constructed

Borrego Solar Systems Inc., a leading developer, designer, installer, and operator of commercial solar and energy storage systems, has reached the milestone of energizing more than 500 megawatts (MW) of solar power.



More Headlines Articles

Achieving this 500 MW milestone is a proud moment for the company and would not have been possible without the vision of our customers, partners, and the policymakers who are paving the way to a clean energy future."I remember when I installed my first 2.5-kilowatt (kW) system on a customer's home in Berkeley, Calif. All of us knew that it was the beginning of an exciting journey and we were building something special, but it wasn't clear how far we could take it," said Mike Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Borrego Solar. "When we started this company, the amount of solar being added to the grid was a rounding error on the energy pie chart. Today, it's the largest source of new generation in the United States. Every Borreguino and every customer we've had over the last 16 years helped us reach this point and should be proud of this achievement."The half a gigawatt achievement comes on the heels of a significant growth year for Borrego including these milestones:• Installation of 130 percent more solar and energy storage capacity than in 2017• Growing the Borrego team to more than 300 people• Achieving profitability for the ninth consecutive year• Increasing market share to become the second largest commercial solar provider nationally.• Deploying more commercial solar than any other provider in Massachusetts and New York."We started this company with a 2.5kW system on my father's house in San Diego. This year, I'm proud to say we will connect over 100MW of solar (and energy storage) across the country and, in total, we've energized the equivalent of 200,000 of that first system," said Aaron Hall, co-founder and president of Borrego Solar. "I am also so proud of the fact that today we have more than 300 employees who all embody our culture of excellence and continuous improvement and are passionate about our mission to solve the world's energy problems by accelerating the adoption of renewable energy."About Borrego SolarEstablished in 1980, Borrego Solar Systems Inc. is a leading engineer, developer, installer, financier and operator of commercial solar and energy storage systems in the United States with more than half a gigawatt of installations constructed and nearly 700 MW under management. Borrego Solar is a leading provider nationally with offices in California, Illinois, Massachusetts and New York. The company's mission is to solve the world's energy problems by accelerating the adoption of renewable energy. For more information, visit www.borregosolar.com.