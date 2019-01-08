Goal Zero Introduces All-New Home Energy Storage Products at CES 2019

Goal Zero, the leader in portable power, introduced the next trend in home energy storage with groundbreaking additions to its award-winning Goal Zero Yeti Home Energy Storage ecosystem: the Yeti Expansion System. Comprised of the Yeti Link Expansion Module and the Yeti Tank Expansion Battery, the new system is highly engineered and takes the guesswork out of building a reliable and affordable home backup power storage system.



More Headlines Articles

"Despite the demand from consumers, especially those who own home solar panels, affordable home energy storage has largely been unattainable due to the high costs of existing solutions on the market," said William Harmon, general manager at Goal Zero. "With the addition of Yeti Link and Yeti Tank to the Yeti ecosystem, Goal Zero is giving consumers and solar providers a cost-effective home energy storage option that can scale based on the individual need of the user at a fraction of the typical cost."Yeti Link Expansion ModuleYeti Link is a patent-pending expansion module for Goal Zero Yeti Lithium Power Stations which allows users to chain batteries with different chemistry, such as lead-acid and lithium, maintaining multi-use portability while vastly increasing storage capacity. Built to work with Yeti 1000 Portable Power Stations or larger, Yeti Link plugs directly into the Yeti Power Station's expansion ports and maintains power between the different battery chemistries, technology that has not traditionally been available in consumer electronics until now.Yeti Tank Expansion BatteryYeti Tank combines the reliability, durability and convenience of Goal Zero's products with the storage capacity of home backup power. Built with cost-effective lead-acid, Yeti Tank integrates with the company's Yeti Power Stations to charge through solar panels or a wall plug and delivers long-lasting, expandable backup energy storage for any home.Yeti Link and Yeti Tank will be available in May 2019, either online at GoalZero.com or through approved retailers. Yeti Link is available for $399 and Yeti Tank for $399 per unit.Guests at Consumer Electronics Show 2019 will be able to experience Goal Zero's products in action at the Las Vegas Convention Center's South Hall 4, booth 35600. For more information about Goal Zero and their award-winning products, please visit www.goalzero.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.About Goal ZeroGoal Zero is the industry leader in sustainable, portable power. From emergency outages to camping to off-grid projects and events, our solar panels, power banks and accessories give you the power to keep your gear charged through any situation. We were born out of the desire to empower people everywhere, and as an NRG company we're working to change the way people think about and use power by pioneering the development of smarter energy choices. Power. Anything. Anywhere. For more information, visit www.GoalZero.com.