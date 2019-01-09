SolarEdge Collaborates with Google to Integrate EV Charging with the Google Assistant

Fremont, CA and Las Vegas, NV (January 9, 2019) - SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, announced today that electric vehicle (EV) consumers can now control SolarEdge's EV-charging solar inverter using the Google Assistant. SolarEdge is one of the first companies to integrate EV charging with the Google Assistant. This news coincides with Google announcing all of the new Google Assistant features and with the SolarEdge EV charging solar inverter on display in the Google Assistant booth located outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) this week.



SolarEdge offers the world's first EV charging solar inverter, which offers up to six times faster charging than standard Level 1 chargers through its innovative solar boost mode. The smart speaker integration with the Google Assistant makes EV charging simpler for consumers and answers demand for smart energy solutions."Smart homes have mainly been about convenience and interconnectivity, but the next step of the smart home is integrating smart energy management, such as EV charging," stated Lior Handelsman, SolarEdge's Founder and VP of Marketing and Product Strategy. "By merging the simplicity of smart homes with the value of smart energy through this collaboration with Google, SolarEdge is leading the way in making the power of smart solar energy more accessible to more people"Consumers can now tell the Google Assistant to start and stop EV charging. SolarEdge plans to add functionality to the Google Assistant commands, including inquiring about charging status, checking average miles charged in the charging session, and pre-schedule charging.About SolarEdgeSolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com