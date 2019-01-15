LONGi Solar Named Approved Vendor by U.S. Residential Solar Provider Sunnova

LONGi Solar, world leading manufacturer of high-efficiency mono-crystalline solar cells and modules, today announced it has been added to the approved vendor list of Sunnova Energy Corporation, the leading privately-held U.S. residential solar and battery storage service provider. Through this new partnership, Sunnova's network of local installers can offer both style and substance to residential customers across the United States with LONGi's 60-cell LR6-60PB family of black-on-black modules with power density up to 315Wp.



Before being selected to join Sunnova's approved vendor list, both LONGi's technology and bankability underwent a competitive due diligence process. With 18 years of experience innovating and perfecting monocrystalline technology and $5.58 billion USD in total assets, LONGi is a well-established, pioneering brand in the global solar industry and a natural addition to Sunnova's list of trusted PV and energy storage technology providers."This new relationship with Sunnova demonstrates our continued focus and dedication to the U.S. residential market," said Archie Flores, general manager of LONGi Solar U.S. "We're looking forward to expanding our residential market share throughout the country and providing Sunnova's U.S. customers with the unparalleled performance of our high-efficiency monocrystalline technology."With unmatched efficiency and a black frame and backsheet, LONGi's Hi-MO1 High Efficiency Low LID Mono PERC Technology is an ideal choice for residential customers who demand a high-performing, reliable rooftop module with a sleek aesthetic. It is a dependable clean energy solution for customers seeking affordable energy independence, including island communities such as Puerto Rico, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands that are heavily dependent upon solar power production.Sunnova installers can begin to order LONGi's monocrystalline module technology starting in January 2019.About LONGi SolarLONGi Solar is a world leading manufacturer of high-efficiency monocrystalline solar cells and modules. Headquartered in Xi'an, China, the Company has branches in Japan, Europe, North America, India and Malaysia. LONGi Solar is a wholly owned subsidiary of LONGi Group (SH601012) - the largest supplier of monocrystalline silicon solar wafers in the world with 12 GW of wafer capacity by year-end and plans to expand to 20 GW by 2019. With strong focus on R&D, LONGI is active in the entire monocrystalline silicon value chain, including solar power plants.About SunnovaFounded in 2012 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sunnova is the leading privately-held U.S. residential solar + battery storage service provider. With nearly 60,000 customers across the U.S and its territories, including Guam, Puerto Rico and the Northern Mariana Islands, Sunnova provides a 25-year service commitment with every homeowner's customized solar + storage system. Sunnova's goal is to provide the choice of affordable, worry-free solar energy and battery storage technology that generates long-term value for customers and facilitates continued business growth for its network of trusted partners. For more information, visit www.sunnova.com, follow us on Twitter @Sunnova_Solar and connect with us on Facebook.