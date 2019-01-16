GRC Annual Meeting 2019 - Call for Papers Issued

(Davis, California, USA.) The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) has issued a call for papers for the world's biggest annual geothermal energy conference of the year taking place September 15-18, 2019, at the Palm Springs Convention Center, Palm Springs, California, USA. The 43rd GRC Annual Meeting will highlight Geothermal: Green Energy for the Long Run - as a clean, dependable renewable energy, geothermal energy offers a long-term solution for the supply of low-carbon emission electricity.



The GRC Annual Meeting is the industry's largest annual gathering of leading geothermal energy scientists, producers, renewable energy industry stakeholders, regulators, utilities, and key associated business leaders. The four-day event will offer technical, policy, and market conference sessions, educational seminars, tours of local geothermal and renewable energy projects, and numerous networking opportunities.Over 1,000 attendees came to the 2018 GRC Annual Meeting and Expo from over 40 different countries, highlighting the GRC's role in connecting the global geothermal energy community. With increasing interest in geothermal as a reliable source of renewable energy providing both flexible and baseload power production around the world, the GRC is looking ahead to an even stronger international attendance in 2019.The GRC 2019 Annual Meeting planning committee will consider papers for its Technical and Poster Sessions covering a range of topics, both domestic and international: Business Development / Finance/ Market Analysis; Drilling; Direct Use / Heat Pumps; Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS); Emerging Technologies; Exploration / Resource Assessment; Field Operations / Production Technologies; Geology; Geochemistry; Geothermal Education and Community Engagement; Geothermal Energy Associated with Oil and Gas Operations; Geothermal Project Case Studies; Geophysics; Power Operations / Flexible Generation / Maintenance; Regulatory / Environmental Compliance / Policy Issues; Reservoir Engineering/ Reservoir Management/ Modeling; Sedimentary Basins; Utilities and Transmission; Country Updates (example: East African Rift / Philippines), and Regional Updates (example: Salton Sea / Basin & Range / Cascades).In addition, there is an opportunity to submit papers in special themed topics: Advancements in Resource Development, Wellbore Construction & Completion; Diversity within the Geothermal Industry; EGS Collab Project; Experimental & Modeling Techniques for Geology, Geophysics & Hydrology; Geothermal Growth in East Africa; Geothermal Policy; Geothermal Well Integrity Technologies; Harnessing Energy & Water in the Salton Sea; Mineral Extraction From Geothermal Fluids; Modernizing Steam Controls; Production Well Automation Upgrades; Remote Sensing for Exploration & Resource Assessment; Spanish Language (Papers will be written & presented in Spanish); Statistics in Geothermal Exploration; Technology Transfer Between Oil & Gas and Geothermal Applications; Uncertainty & Risk Analysis to Inform Geothermal Project Decisions, and Wellhead Assembly Equipment, Maintenance & Best Practices.International participation is key to the success of the technical programs, and geothermal researchers and experts from the USA and around the world are encouraged to submit their work for consideration to be presented at the GRC Annual Meeting.Anyone who wants to present at the GRC Annual Meeting must submit a paper. The deadline for submission is Friday, March 15th, 2019.Additional information about paper requirements and submission forms can be obtained by contacting the GRC at (530) 758-2360 or at www.geothermal.org.For information on how to sponsor this event, contact Anh Lay; GRC at (530) 758-2360 X100 or alay@geothermal.org.For more information about the GRC Annual Meeting & Expo in Palm Springs, California, USA, visit www.geothermal.org/meet-new.html or call (530) 758-2360.##About the Geothermal Resources Council:The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) will be celebrating 50 years of service to the global geothermal energy community in 2022. The GRC is dedicated to advancing geothermal development around the world through education, research, and outreach. For more information, please visit www.geothermal.org.Get your daily geothermal news at Global Geothermal News[www.geothermalresourcescouncil.blogspot.com]. Become a fan on Facebook[www.facebook.com/GeothermalResourcesCouncil]. Follow GRC on Twitter [@GRC2001 and #GRCAM2019]. Check out GRC's YouTube Channel [www.youtube.com/GeothermalCouncil]. See geothermal photos on GRC's Flicker page. [www.flickr.com/photos/geothermalresourcescouncil]###