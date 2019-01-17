3M to Exhibit Cutting-edge Lithium Ion Battery Materials at GBF AISA 2019

3M of the US has recently announced its attendance at the 4th Asia (Guangzhou) Battery Sourcing Fair (GBF ASIA 2019), running through this August 16th-18th, in China Import & Export Fair Complex. If you want to see what state-of-the-art Lithium Ion Battery Materials this Fortune 500 company has to offer, welcome to Booth G711!

Booth No: G711

Featured Products: Lithium Ion Battery Materials, Redox Flow Battery (RFB) Components

3M is a long-established industry leader with over 100 years of experience in a range of industries. Persistent innovation is what brings the company to a greater height every year. Thanks to efforts of the thousands of researchers and scientists 3M has employed around the world, each year about 3,000 patents are issued to 3M worldwide.

The company is a global leader in fuel cell and redox flow battery components, particularly in the design and manufacture of cost-effective membrane electrode assemblies. They are also active in the development of lithium ion materials for battery systems. From consumer electronics, electric vehicles to flow batteries for grid storage and backup power for telecommunications towers, 3M is the go-to supplier of battery and fuel cell solutions.

Meet Global Leading Brands at GBF ASIA 2019

Besides 3M, other major names and brands will also descend on the show floor of GBF ASIA 2019 this August, include Ascend Performance Materials, CATL, CALB, Great Power, HIGHSTAR, Aoyou Power, Yuhuang, TEAMGIANT, Sinowatt, and so much more!