As one of the fastest-growing trade shows of its line in China, GBF ASIA has captured the government's close attention. In 2018, it was honored by the presence of Mr. Ma Zuiliang, Director General of National Development and Reform Commission. By expanding its show floor to 40,000 Sq.m to receive an estimated 800+ Exhibitors, GBF ASIA will literally become China's BIGGEST battery fair in 2019!



· Purpose of the GBF ASIA:To build a first-class development platform for battery technology exchange and industrial integration, and strive to promote the development of battery technology and industry integration in China.· Development Goal:To build the national first-class and internationally renowned B-end exhibition plat form for battery industry· Development Concept:Led by customers's needs, based on industry development, practically and pragmatically focuses on the quality of the exhibition instead of the scale of it, to satisfy the exhibitors, and to benefit the audience. One step at a time, a little progress a year, well-grounded, move forward with the industry development, and grow together with customers.Partial famous exhibitors include:Ø Homegrown Brands: CATL, China Aviation Lithium Battery, Lishen, Sunwoda, Highstar, CNPB, eTrust Power, Hualiyuan, Ronda Group, Teamsky, LEAD, PANTO, Han's Laser, Chen Wei Technology, Honbro, Keyparator, Weihai Xingyi, ALI System, Exhibition Group like Yichun Economic & Technological Development Zone, Dongguan Lithium Battery Industry Association, Xinxiang City Association of Battery Power and etc.Ø Overseas Brands: 3M(USA), Ascend Performance Materials(USA), OMEC Instruments (UK), TANAKA Electronics (Japan), Pleiades (USA), Zeon (Japan), Mikrouna (USA), HESSE (Germany), KEIHIN (Japan), Munters (Sweden), XYREX NANO In Tech (Korea), Solid State (USA), Genius Technology (Korea), Desiccant Rotors Internationl(India), and etc.For exhibiting or visiting, pls feel free to contact us!Contact person: Aileen ChenWechat: 15089702986Tel: 86-20-29806525Fax: 86-20-36657099Mobile/WhatsAPP: +86 15089702986E-mail: mailto:grand.fi@grahw.com; mailto:Aileen2017@yeah.netGBF ASIA Organizing Committee:Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition GroupGuangzhou Honest Exhibition Co., LtdCo-organized by:China Energy Conservation AssociationChina Super Capacitors Industry AllianceDongguan Lithium Battery Industry AssociatioinZhongke Electric Vehicle Industry Alliance