China’s New Rules on Auto Investment for 2019 Opens Up an Electric Future!

On this Dec 10th, the long-awaited Auto Industry Investment Regulations has finally got the greenlight from China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), taking effect on January 10th.



More Hurdles Added to the Tradition Auto IndustryNo doubt, these new rules are going to give traditional auto makers a hard blow, for the country is now banning new independent business that make only pure gasoline-powered vehicles, and tougher restrictions have also been put on adding new capacity in combustion engines.Technical Innovation: the Key Word for EV & Power BatteryOn the other hand, the government continues to push for electric cars, and of course, EV makers will also have to play by the rules——stricter ones, too.For example, the new set of regulations is demanding EV startups to have their own qualified R&D team; own the patent of their core EV technology; market EVs that measure up to the industry's leading technical standards and under their own brand name; and produce at a capacity of no less than 100,000 pieces with pure electric passenger cars or no less than 5000 pieces with pure electric commercial vehicles.It is crystal clear that the state planers are aiming for culling the more feeble EV business from the market by raising the bar on R&D capability, and the same goes for the power battery industry, except that battery enterprises are also required to take on their ecological responsibility and establish a viable battery recycling system.