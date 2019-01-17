Natural Power appointed to Decentralised Energy Network Frameworks

This is the first phase of frameworks to support decentralised energy networks and will cover the technical and professional consultancy element. The management of the frameworks will be undertaken by an arms' length company called Sinfra (UK), a franchise of the Swedish purchasing body Sinfra. Significantly, the frameworks will be made available to other authorities, universities and hospital trusts, UK-wide. Future frameworks will cover supplies and works.



More Headlines Articles

Natural Power has been selected as a supplier for energy mapping, commercial and techno-economic feasibility, energy master planning and detailed mechanical and electrical design.Andy Yuill, Senior Renewable Heat Manager at Natural Power, said: "The creation of the framework sends a really positive message to the industry. With ambitious Government targets for district heating - to achieve 18% of heat from district heating by 2050, from a standing start of around 2% currently - the route map to 2030 and beyond must be ambitious if the UK is to succeed."Those tapping into the framework can be confident that the suppliers included are highly competent and able to provide the best quality of service available. In this regard, the framework should bring great efficiency to the supply chain as the supplier selection process has already been taken care of, thanks to Stoke-on-Trent City Council leading the way."He added: "As a team, we have the experience in master planning, feasibility and implementation of district heating networks and look forward to supporting the growth of this key sector during the years to come."It is understood that Stoke-on-Trent City Council will be the first to use the framework to procure an extension to its existing heat network as well a new deep geo-thermal facility.Natural Power's dedicated renewable heat team provides expertise in every stage of the project lifecycle; from site assessment, constraints mapping and heat demand modelling, the consent process, design and construction to operational asset management. Find out more here https://www.naturalpower.com/sector/renewableheat/