Parker Hannifin to Feature High-Precision Electromechanical Solutions at Photonics West 2019

January 17, 2019 — Parker's Electromechanical and Drives Division announces that they will be exhibiting at SPIE Photonics West 2019 in San Francisco, February 5th - 7th. Every year, more than 20,000 attendees come to the world's largest photonics technologies event to learn about the latest research as well as find the latest devices and systems that use new technologies to enable advancements in translational biophotonics, global healthcare, understanding of the brain, new lasers for manufacturing, applications of 3D technologies, photonics-based consumer products, and more. Exhibiting at the show for its second year in a row, Parker is excited to share its high-precision electromechanical solutions with attendees.



Be sure to stop by Parker's booth, #4685, to speak with our motion technology experts about your application and to check out Parker's capabilities, including:•    High-precision linear motor stage demos, highlighting precision requirements such as step & settle movements and profiling without following error•    Precision linear and rotary actuators•    Drives and controls•    Value added services such as quality control using laser-based precision testing•    Engineering expertise to provide customers complete motion system solutions.Visit us for a chance to win a $100 Amazongift card at Photonics West!Stop at Parker's booth during the show and have your badge scanned to be automatically entered to win a $100 Amazon gift card. The winner will be announced at noon on the final day of the show, February 7th.In addition, Parker will have other fun and informational handouts to share with those interested in learning about high-precision motion technology and how Parker can provide you with the right solution.We look forward to seeing you in San Francisco at the Photonics West 2019 show!About Parker Electromechanical & Drives Div.A division of Parker Hannifin Corporation's Motion Systems Group, Electromechanical & Drives Division offers a wide range of motion control systems to meet any application need. Designed for easy configuration to make complete motion systems ranging from miniature precision for life sciences to overhead gantries for the factory floor. Custom original equipment manufacturer solutions ranging from electronic propulsion for hybrid vehicles to multi ton granite based multi axis high speed laser guided machine centers. Electromechanical and drive products are sold via independent authorized Automation Technology Centers—a group of nearly 100 professional, highly trained organizations with more than 135 points-of-presence throughout the world. An informative and up-to-date website with downloadable libraries, tutorials, and background information on motion control and automation is located at www.parker.com/emdusaAbout Parker HannifinA Fortune 250 global leader with annual sales exceeding $13 billion, Parker Hannifin is the world's leading diversified manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision-engineering solutions for a wide variety of mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. The company employs approximately 49,000 people in 50 countries around the world. Parker's engineering expertise and broad range of core technologies uniquely positions the company to solve some of the world's greatest engineering challenges. By partnering with customers, Parker improves their productivity and profitability and seeks new ways to solve humanity's biggest challenges. For more information, visit the company's Web site at www.parker.com/aboutus.