SEIA Expands Leadership Team, Adding Vice President of Congressional Affairs and Vice President of Regulatory Affairs

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) announced today a restructure and expansion of its leadership team. Erin Duncan, a proven legislative strategist and advocate, has been named the organization's new vice president of congressional affairs and Katherine Gensler has been named vice president of regulatory affairs.



Duncan has extensive experience in Washington D.C. She joins SEIA after more than 11 years as a federal lobbyist for the National Education Association. Prior to that, she spent eight years working on Capitol Hill, including six years as legislative director for Rep. Tom Osborne, (R-Nebraska)."We are thrilled to have Erin join our team," said Abigail Ross Hopper, SEIA's president and CEO. "Erin has deep knowledge of Congress, established bipartisan relationships and a strong record of success securing favorable legislation. She will undoubtedly be an asset to the solar industry as we continue our work opening markets and expanding solar's reach across the United States.""The solar industry is a powerhouse, employing 250,000 Americans and operating in all 50 states, but there's a lot of ground left to cover here in Washington," said Duncan. "I cannot wait to get started representing solar on the Hill and elevating the industry's profile among lawmakers."Additionally, Katherine Gensler has been promoted to the newly-created position of vice president of regulatory affairs. Gensler has worked for SEIA for eleven years, steering the association's efforts on a wide range of energy, permitting and finance issues at the federal level. She also leads SEIA's advocacy work in the Texas regulatory and legislative arenas."Over the last decade, our work at SEIA has turned the solar industry into one of fastest-growing industries in America," Gensler said. "I am excited to lead SEIA's efforts as we expand our engagement in key regulatory proceedings in Washington and across the country. This is an important time in solar's growth and I'm looking forward to driving the industry's success even further.""Katherine's proven leadership and regulatory expertise will be instrumental as we bolster our engagement in RTO proceedings and with FERC," Hopper said. "This restructuring sets us on a path to successfully fulfilling our strategic vision and achieving the incredible future that awaits solar energy and SEIA."Gensler's promotion is effective immediately. Duncan's first day at SEIA will be Jan. 23.###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2019, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 250,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.