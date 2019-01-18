Successful Grid Connection of the Biggest N-Bifacial Solar Power Plant in Europe Built by Unisun Energy Netherlands with Jolywood Modules

Today, Cooperation Unisun Energy ("Unisun") announced the 11,75MW Zonnepark Rilland project, which uses N-type bifacial modules from Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology Co. Ltd ("Jolywood"), has successfully achieved grid connection. This marks the first and the largest utility scale solar power plant built with N-type bifacial solar modules in all of Europe.



In Sept. 2018, Jolywood, a leader in the research and development and mass producer of N-type Bifacial solar cells and modules, reached a cooperation agreement with Unisun for the Zonnepark Rilland project. The project, which has been constructed in a renewable energy area where 15 MW of wind power is already being produced, is a 11,75 MW solar park developed by Cooperation Unisun Energy in close cooperation with the local landowner. Through the agreement, Jolywood provided 40.000 premium Double-Glass Bifacial Solar Modules to the project.Based on the successful cooperation on the Zonnepark Rilland project in the Netherlands, Unisun and Jolywood will continue partnering on more solar projects in Europe, in total targeting a goal of 200MW from 2019 to 2020. The next project is expected to be a 23 MW Dutch project, which includes a 16 MW utility-scale solar power plant along the runway of Rotterdam Airport, as well as a 7 MW carport nearby.Mr. JianWei LIN, Chairman of Jolywood Group, said, "Unisun completed the procurement of modules and the construction of the power plant in just four months. The efficiency of its operations and the orderly management of the project site are excellent and very impressive. We believe that through Unisun's outstanding experience and capabilities, as well as Jolywood's strong R&D and manufacturing, we can bring together more efficient solar power plant solutions for the European market."Mrs. Yisha HE, Chairman of UNISUN Group, said, "Unisun Energy is careful to only select products with leading technologies to offer to our esteemed list of clients. It turns out that Jolywood's product quality is excellent. Jolywood's unique N-type high-efficiency technology and industry strategy are highly aligned with UNISUN's vision. We are pleased to work together to provide customers and markets with solar power plants with the best LCOE and high reliability."About Cooperation Unisun EnergyCooperation Unisun Energy in the Netherlands was established in August 2016 by Unisun Energy, a global renewable energy system integration and green energy services provider. The company provides a complete package, from developing, design, finance, and full construction of the installations, to the operation and maintenance.For more information, please visit: www.unisun-energy.nlContact Info: andre.kempenaars@unisun-energy.comAbout Jolywood (TaiZhou) Solar Technology Co. Ltd.Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology, a leader in the global solar industry with 2.4GW in manufacturing capacity of N-Type Mono Bifacial solar cell, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd., is engaged in the research & development, production and marketing of solar cells, solar modules and technical advisory services. Founded in 2008, Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd. (SZ: 300393), is the largest professional manufacturer of PV backsheet worldwide, with an annual production capacity of over 100 million meters.