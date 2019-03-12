Halo Energy Begins Manufacturing Shrouded Micro Wind Turbines

Halo Energy, LLC, a micro wind turbine manufacturer, is now in production of its innovative, high-efficiency shrouded wind turbines, with their first 10 commercial units scheduled for delivery in Q2 2019.



More Headlines Articles

The HALO-6.0 turbine, designed to address the energy requirements of the expanding off-grid telecom tower market worldwide, has a rated capacity of 6 kW and is among the most efficient micro wind solutions in production."The HALO-6.0 can generate twice as much energy as any similar-sized conventional, open-bladed wind turbine, while reducing diesel-fuel consumption and providing reliable, low-cost renewable electricity," said Halo Energy co-founder and CEO Vincent Loccisano.The first commercial unit will be delivered to an Alaskan telecommunications company, whose growing network of remote cell towers and desire to eliminate dependency on diesel generators align perfectly with the Halo Energy turbine.Turbine performance has been validated using data collected in 2018 from Halo Energy's test wind turbine in Massachusetts. "From an efficiency perspective, our innovative shroud design outperforms anything we've seen on the market. The size, weight, and price make this an ideal solution for the telecom industry, particularly given the ease of installation and ability to mount directly onto existing cell towers," added Loccisano.Derived from jet engine technology, Halo Energy's proprietary design utilizes two closely-coupled, convex shrouds that encircle the turbine blades. The turbine acts as a passive pump, pulling air over the blades.The HALO-6.0 wind turbine:3.7-meter (12-foot) shroud diameter6 kW rated capacitymounts directly to telecommunications towers - no cranes, no additional leased lands, no geotechnical studies, no separate towers or foundationstower loading is similar to that of a 1.5-meter microwave antennafewer turbine components increases turbine reliability, serviceability and lifespancontains only two moving partsblade pitch (angle) is fixed; turbine passively aligns itself into the prevailing wind without the need for complex subsystemsmanufactured from fiberglass and galvanized steel, both readily availabledesigned to integrate seamlessly with solar energy and battery storage solutionsHalo Energy is in discussions with hybrid energy providers in Australia, Canada, Africa, India, and Southeast Asia who bundle solar energy, wind energy and battery storage for their telecommunications customers.To invest in Halo Energy, visit www.seedinvest.com/halo.energy/seed.To learn more, visit online at www.halo.energy, LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/halo-energy-llc) or Twitter (@HaloWindEnergy).About Halo EnergyFounded in 2017, Halo Energy seeks to expand the worldwide adoption of micro wind turbines for on-site electrical generation through its compact, lower-cost, high-output shrouded turbine. Halo acquired a patented shrouded turbine design, derived from over 10 years and $150 million dollars of research and development. Halo developed a proprietary design system, enabling the company to scale down the technology to a much smaller, more efficient, 6 kW shrouded micro wind turbine, resulting in a product that now makes the micro wind turbine a viable energy solution for many distributed energy markets. Halo's turbine is considerably more efficient than conventional, open-bladed micro wind turbine designs, providing greater access to telecommunications towers, offshore oil and gas rigs, commercial and industrial facilities, remote communities and mobile power plants worldwide. www.halo.energy