EDF Renewables North America Announces Commercial Operation at Stoneray Wind Project in Minnesota

EDF Renewables North America announced today that the 100 megawatt (MW) Stoneray Wind Project (Project) is fully operational. Located in Pipestone and Murray counties in Southwestern Minnesota, the Project consists of 39 wind turbines manufactured by Siemens Gamesa. The electricity generated by the project will be delivered to Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency (SMMPA) beginning in 2020 under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).



More Headlines Articles

Vice President, Development-North Region, Kate O'Hair, commented, "We are grateful for the community and landowners who backed the development of this project for several years. This level of long-standing support, along with the State's favorable regulatory environment, excellent wind resource, and advantageous transmission expansion, is vital to bringing wind projects to operation."EDF Renewables will perform asset management services, balance-of-plant, and 24/7/365 remote monitoring and diagnostics from its San Diego-based Operations Control Center (OCC) during the equipment warranty period. Following the warranty period, the contract will expand to include all asset management, and operations and maintenance services to ensure operational performance, equipment availability and reduce downtime.Stoneray marks EDF Renewables' twelfth wind project developed in the state and brings the total of projects to over 1.6 GW demonstrating the company's commitment to investment, involvement and employment in Minnesota.The expected electricity generated at full capacity is enough to meet the consumption of up to 47,000 average Minnesota homes1. This is equivalent to avoiding more than 300,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions annually which represents the greenhouse gas emissions from 64,000 passenger vehicles driven over the course of one year2.EDF Renewables is one of the largest renewable energy developers in North America with 16 gigawatts of wind, solar, storage, projects developed throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.1 According to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) 2017 Residential Electricity Sales and U.S. Census Data.2 According to U.S. EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies calculations.About EDF Renewables North America:EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with over 30 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging and energy management; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables' North American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 10 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables is a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group.For more information visit: www.edf-re.com