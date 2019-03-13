Enphase Energy CTO To Speak at 2019 NABCEP Conference

NABCEP 2019 Continuing Education Conference— Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that its Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, Martin Fornage, will lead the Company's presence at the 2019 North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) Continuing Education Conference with a panel discussion focused on grid-independent solar systems. Solar installation professionals in attendance at the conference may also be eligible to earn continuing education (CE) credits by attending the Design and Specification of Grid Agnostic Enphase Ensemble™ Systems training session presented by Enphase Training Manager, Peter Lum.



Enphase Ensemble™ is an energy management technology that will bring a new level of choice to homeowners worldwide. Enphase Ensemble will be available on the IQ 8™ system, which includes Enphase microinverters, the Enphase Encharge™ battery, the Enphase Combiner™ and the Enphase Enpower™ Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS) with fine-grained load control, and the powerful cloud-based Enphase Enlighten™ monitoring, communications, and control system. Enphase Ensemble will power traditional grid-tied, grid-agnostic microgrid, and fully off-grid solar products."With Ensemble we are transforming microgrid technology from being an engineering niche product into a mainstream choice for the solar market worldwide," said Martin Fornage, co-founder and chief technology officer at Enphase Energy. "This new technology breaks the assumptions about what is possible; with Ensemble, a microgrid can be as simple as a single AC Module and a lightbulb. This year at NABCEP we are laying the groundwork to ensure that solar installers understand how they can offer homeowners and businesses the option of energy independence through mainstream microgrid technology."For more information about Enphase Ensemble, please visit https://enphase.com/en-us/ensemble.About Enphase Energy, Inc.Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage, and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world's only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 19 million microinverters, and over 855,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 125 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.Ensemble, Enphase Encharge, Enphase Combiner, Enphase Enpower, Enphase Enlighten, IQ 8, the Enphase logo and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.