The Current State of Solar Energy in the U.S.

Anticipating the future increase in demand for solar installations, Green Solar Technologies is expanding its infrastructure in these states.



More Headlines Articles

In this report we'll discuss states that are dedicated to or that are most likely to dedicate to a renewable energy future. We'll also point out the states in which Green Solar Technologies operates or plans to expand its operations so that you may be informed of the home and business solar energy opportunities available to you.Hawaii was the first state to commit to using 100 percent renewable energy, which is not surprising. Hawaii has a surplus of sunshine and wind and a severe scarcity of fossil fuels. Hawaii's commitment to renewable energy has been largely driven by the island state's high electricity prices. Over 80 percent of all the energy used in Hawaii for electricity, surface and air transportation comes from imported fossil fuels, mostly oil and some coal, and all its oil is imported. The state Legislature is currently taking aggressive steps to reach 100 percent renewable energy by 2045.California was the first state to mandate that all new homes (including condos and apartment buildings) up to three stories be built with solar panel systems beginning in 2020 making California the first state to pass a solar energy mandate. State governor Jerry Brown has also signed into law legislation mandating that all of the state's energy come from clean power sources by 2045, as well as a carbon neutrality executive order that commits the state to removing as much carbon dioxide as it emits from the atmosphere by the same date.Nicki Zvik, Founder of Green Solar Technologies and green energy advocate states, "Green Solar Technologies is based in Southern California,and we're especially proud of our state for setting the solar standard for the rest of the nation. Solar technology is advancing at exponential rates with boundless possibilities. California recognizes this and wants to take maximum advantage of future solar opportunities."The firm commitments of these two states to solar energy and, more broadly, to renewable energy, have encouraged leaders in other states like Arizona and Illinois to consider making the switch to renewables. And over 100 cities nationwide and Washington D.C. have made similar commitments. And better than that, a few cities are already powered by 100 percent renewable energy. Most recently, Georgetown, TX made the citywide switch to renewable energy--primarily solar energy.Green Solar Technologies currently operates in over 20 states, each with lucrative benefits. For example, the average system installed in Texas will provide net savings of about $31.7k over 25 years with some states, like Missouri, providing even higher yearly savings of almost $1.4k per year."There's no denying the incredible savings with solar energy, and what's even better is when our customers realize how much money they can save by going green. It's a win-win," says Nicki Zvik.As acceptance of renewables like solar energy grows, they are being seen as more than just better alternative to fossil fuels; they are becoming recognized as only viable future for meeting the energy needs of tomorrow."Every great change started with a person or group with an inspiration," says Nicki Zvik, "We're entering the dawn of a new age of clean energy. This is just the beginning."