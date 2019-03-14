Collaborative project involving Pixie Energy awarded funding by BEIS

Visit http://www.pixie-energy.com/ for further information

Pixie Energy - a subsidiary of Cornwall Insight Group - in collaboration with Powervault and Sustainable Venture Development Partners has been awarded funding by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy's (BEIS) domestic demand-side response (DSR) competition. The funding was allocated for the Whole House Energy Management for DSR project.

03/14/19, 05:53 AM | Energy Storage & Grids, Other Energy Topics | Pixie Energy

Pixie Energy - a subsidiary of Cornwall Insight Group - in collaboration with Powervault and Sustainable Venture Development Partners has been awarded funding by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy's (BEIS) domestic demand-side response (DSR) competition. The funding was allocated for the Whole House Energy Management for DSR project.


The project integrates hot water controllers with the new Powervault 3 system. These are deployed in trial homes in the UK to test the ability for Powervault to control water heating devices and to assess the following benefits which are achieved for customers based on dynamic tariff integration.

Dan Starman, Senior Consultant at Pixie Energy, said:

"It is excellent news that the Whole House Energy Management for DSR project has been awarded funding by BEIS. Intelligent energy consumption plays a pivotal role in helping the government reach its carbon targets and taking advantage of the technological advances available will no doubt help towards this goal.

"This project will be trialling a smarter home that responds to variable prices, by maximising demand when power is cheap and minimising demand when power is expensive. The aim will be to explore whether customers will benefit from more affordable energy use by avoiding peak periods using demand management and battery storage. Rolled out at scale, this could support wider system security and possibly carbon emissions.

"This should enable homes to consume power more intelligently with minimal impact to the householders' lifestyle. We are delighted to be collaborating with Powervault and Sustainable Venture Development Partners in this new trial for water heating solutions."

03/14/19, 05:53 AM | Energy Storage & Grids, Other Energy Topics | Pixie Energy
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Energy Storage & Grids News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

HPS EnduraCoilTM Cast Resin Medium Voltage Transformer

HPS EnduraCoilTM Cast Resin Medium Voltage Transformer

HPS EnduraCoil is a high-performance cast resin transformer designed for many demanding and diverse applications while minimizing both installation and maintenance costs. Coils are formed with mineral-filled epoxy, reinforced with fiberglass and cast to provide complete void-free resin impregnation throughout the entire insulation system. HPS EnduraCoil complies with the new NRCan 2019 and DOE 2016 efficiency regulations and is approved by both UL and CSA standards. It is also seismic qualified per IBC 2012/ASCE 7-10/CBC 2013. Cast resin transformers are self-extinguishing in the unlikely event of fire, environmentally friendly and offer greater resistance to short circuits. HPS also offers wide range of accessories for transformer protection and monitoring requirements.
More Products
Feature Your Product