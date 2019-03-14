ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE 2019: STORAGE APPLICATIONS ON THE RISE ACROSS SECTORS

The recent staging of ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE 2019, the leading international trade fair for energy storage, attracted 4,000 experts from 60 countries and 160 exhibitors. Held concurrently were two international specialist conferences, offering the world's largest conference program on all energy storage technologies: the 8th Energy Storage Europe Conference (ESE) of Messe Düsseldorf and the 13th International Renewable Energy Storage Conference (IRES) of EUROSOLAR e.V. The focal points were economy and finance (ESE) as well as science and social policy (IRES).



Energy storage systems are attracting great interest in more and more industries due to technological maturity and a multitude of marketable products. This development was also evident by the trade fair co-operations and positive reactions at this year's ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE: more than 90% of the visitors and exhibitors were satisfied with the event.For its 8th edition, the international trade fair and conference established co-operations with other leading international trade fairs organized by Messe Düsseldorf, including boot Düsseldorf (boating industry), ProWein (wine sector), GIFA/METEC/THERMPROCESS/NEWCAST (foundry, metallurgy and thermo process technology) and EuroShop (retail sector).The German Energy Storage Association (BVES) presented the latest market figures at the trade fair and confirmed the positive development as well as the increasing importance of the energy storage industry. Sales revenues increased by 9% to Euro 5 billion. The industry also reported an increase of 9% in the number of employees to 12,100. They primarily work in the segments of large and industrial batteries (33 %), heat storage (33 %) and home storage (21 %).Prof. Dr. Andreas Pinkwart, German Minister of Economics and Energy, stated: "Storage facilities are decisive for the success of the energy system transformation. They make an important contribution to the flexibilization and integration of increasing proportions of renewable energies and contribute to the security of supply. ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE, the leading international trade fair for energy storage, presents the entire range of technologies and applications and provides important approaches to solutions. Especially for the energy state of North Rhine-Westphalia, these innovations are of special importance.""Storage facilities pave the way for multiple success: For the energy system transformation, at the same time for a stable energy system and finally for a sustainable economic development. As part of the World of Energy Storage, ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE is the industry's connecting point that effortlessly brings together both regional and international developments," added Urban Windelen, Federal Managing Director of the German Energy Storage Association (BVES).ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE is consistently pursuing its focus on B2B business with energy storage systems and once again achieved a trade visitor share of 99%. Around 40% of the visitors came from outside Germany. The range of solutions, technologies and applications on show grew again this year. The conferences were supplemented by free special presentations that specifically addressed the needs of users.Hans Werner Reinhard, Managing Director of Messe Düsseldorf, commented: "As one of the world's leading trade fair companies for B2B, we are putting the focus on energy storage for the exhibitors and the visitors of our leading trade fairs. In this way, we help our partners and customers to reduce their electricity costs and emissions and improve power quality. For energy storage providers and especially for the exhibitors at ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE, the increased user interest - completely in line with the business orientation of the trade fair - means more attention for their solutions and products."The technological spectrum of ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE 2019 was also reflected in the conference program of the 8th Energy Storage Europe Conference (ESE) of Messe Düsseldorf and the 13th International Renewable Energy Storage Conference (IRES) of EUROSOLAR e.V. In addition to battery storage, power-to-X concepts and mobility infrastructure solutions, thermal storage was the focal point of various sessions this year. Numerous innovative approaches were also addressed, such as heat storage within the framework of flexible sector coupling and power-to-heat solutions based on thermochemical processes."The International Renewable Energy Storage (IRES) Conference is the world's largest and most significant scientific storage conference. We are proud that the IRES with its faithful partner, the 'ESE', has continued to gain in importance and scientific influence," said Prof. Peter Droege, President of EUROSOLAR.Another important part of IRES 2019 was a series of German-language lectures organized by EUROSOLAR e.V. in cooperation with the EnergyAgency.NRW. Moderated by Prof. Dr. Dirk Uwe Sauer (RWTH Aachen) and IRES Conference Chair Prof. Dr. Ingo Stadler (TH Cologne), the participants discussed the perspectives of flexibility options in the distribution network and the use of large storage facilities for electricity, gas and heat in Germany and around the world.In his closing statement on IRES, Prof. Dr. Ingo Stadler called for action: "Let us maintain and increase the pressure on policy makers to create an appropriate framework for the implementation of energy change in general and energy storage in particular."Energy Storage Europe will return to Düsseldorf, Germany from March 10 - 12, 2020. Next on the agenda on Messe Düsseldorf's energy storage trade fair portfolio is Energy Storage China (September 11 - 12, 2019 in Guangzhou) and Energy Storage North America (November 5 - 7, 2019 in San Diego). 