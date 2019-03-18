Geothermal Resources Council Announces Scholarships

Davis, California, USA. The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) is pleased to announce the availability of the 2019 GRC Scholarship Awards.



To qualify for any of these awards a student must be a GRC member (student memberships are only $20 per year). Selection of recipients will be based upon a variety of factors, including the individual's academic record, student activities, geothermal industry experience, and career goals.The following awards are available:• Five (5) Marcelo Lippmann Graduate Scholarship Awards of $2500 - to be eligible for one of these awards, the candidate must be enrolled in a graduate-level program at an accredited academic institution at the time of the award (Fall 2019). If selected, each recipient is required to submit a paper on his/her research (or research progress) to be published in the GRC Transactions and deliver results at the meeting as either a poster or oral presentation. If the recipient presents in the year of the award then the full $2500 is awarded at that time; if the recipient defers to present/publish the following year then $750 is withheld until the following year when the recipient presents.• Three (3) GRC Undergraduate Scholarship Awards of $500 - to be eligible for one of these awards, the candidate must be a third or fourth year undergraduate at an accredited academic institution at the time of the award (Fall 2019).Applications must be received by May 24, 2019 to be considered.For application instructions and other details see the announcement on the GRC website at: www.geothermal.org/students.htmlPlease direct questions regarding the scholarship awards to: Brian Schmidt, bschmidt@geothermal.org or 530-758-2360, ext. 104##About the Geothermal Resources Council:The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) will be celebrating 50 years of service to the global geothermal energy community in 2022. The GRC is dedicated to advancing geothermal development around the world through education, research, and outreach.For more information, please visit www.geothermal.org.Get your daily geothermal news at Global Geothermal News[www.geothermalresourcescouncil.blogspot.com]. Become a fan on Facebook[www.facebook.com/GeothermalResourcesCouncil]. Follow GRC on Twitter [@GRC2001 and #GRCAM2019]. Check out GRC's YouTube Channel [www.youtube.com/GeothermalCouncil]. See geothermal photos on GRC's Flicker page. [www.flickr.com/photos/geothermalresourcescouncil]###