GenCell Energy Extends Ultra-Reliable Clean Backup Power to a Wider Range of Commercial Businesses and Public Services with Newly-Enhanced G5 Fuel Cell Solution

Petach Tikva, March 19, 2019



With the ability to absorb even higher power loads, the G5 solution can now meet an even wider range of power needs for businesses. Specifically, those who require a clean and reliable backup power solution that can safeguard their critical assets during a grid outage of any duration, and as a result, ensure business continuity. These include hotels and other commercial properties - such as gas stations, convenience stores and banks - as well as public services like hospitals and fire stations. Multiple unit G5 solutions have the added benefit of employing a redundant microgrid configuration which further increases their power reliability and flexibility.The first newly-enhanced G5 backup power fuel cell solution was recently installed at the Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Israel within its cardiac catheterization unit. With fail-safe fuel cell reliability and new dynamic load capability, the G5 solution kicks-in immediately and absorbs the short, but intense peak loads of sophisticated operating equipment while providing long duration backup. As a result, the G5 prevents even the slightest interruption to power flow, thereby eliminating any possibility of damage to delicate equipment and possible interruptions to surgical procedures. Now the ICCU is ensured a smooth and constant flow of clean electricity, limited only by the availability of fuel to keep the G5 running. This assures them an unprecedented level of power reliability.The G5 solution is also being installed at a leading hotel in the United States. Upon disconnect from grid power, whether it be for milliseconds or days, the G5 absorbs dynamic loads of 20kVA up to 100kVA and provides instantaneous clean backup power. This enables the hotel to operate critical systems during an outage, including elevators, emergency lighting, security alarms and IT systems, as well as other equipment essential to maintaining business continuity and a high level of customer service.Gil Shavit, President and CBDO, GenCell Energy, comments: "The addition of an advanced dynamic peak load absorption capability opens up our proven G5 back power solution to a much wider range of industries and applications. We can support high peak power demands with an affordable, clean energy source that delivers a level of power reliability that is unparalleled in comparison to traditional backup power supplies used today, such as diesel generators and batteries. As climate change causes more frequent and severe weather incidents and natural disasters, many responsible businesses are adopting this solution to protect their critical assets against power outages, enabling them to keep their business operational and improve customer service."The G5 backup power fuel cell solution also features an advanced IoT remote monitoring software, which has been upgraded to offer businesses wider capabilities to control and maintain the fuel cell remotely. The easy-to-use software provides users complete visibility into system health at all times and alerts users to take prompt action in case of any issues. This eliminates the need for routine maintenance and provides the assurance that when it's needed, the G5 backup power supply will kick-in to maintain full functionality. In contrast to diesel generators, parts and fuel replacement for the G5 are also far less frequent, significantly reducing maintenance costs for businesses.The new G5 backup power fuel cell solution is now commercially available and can be purchased from GenCell directly or via its global distribution network. To find out more, please visit https://www.gencellenergy.com/our-products/gencell-g5/The newly-enhanced G5 backup power fuel cell solution was recently installed at the Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Israel within its cardiac catheterization unit to increase power reliability.The G5 can absorb peak loads of up to 100kVA, meeting the needs of commercial properties and public services requiring immediate, uninterrupted backup power to ensure business continuity.About GenCell EnergyGenCell Energy fuel cell solutions offer affordable, clean power for humanity, enabling businesses to Say No to Diesel and render diesel generators obsolete. Using ultra-reliable fuel cell technology that powers American and Russian spacecraft, we deliver backup power for utilities, homeland security, healthcare and automated industries. Our revolutionary process to create hydrogen-on-demand from anhydrous ammonia (NH3) enables our fuel cell solutions to also provide primary power for off-grid and poor-grid telecom, as well as rural electrification. GenCell Energy numbers more than 80 employees, including many veterans of the Apollo and Mir projects. The company is headquartered in Israel with a worldwide distribution and support network and retains unique intellectual property that includes patents, trade secrets and know-how.