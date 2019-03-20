AVL, Leading Developer of Next-Generation Powertrain Solutions, Joins Canada’s f-cell+HFC Impulse Summit as Host Sponsor

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - March 20, 2019 - f-cell+HFC 2019, today unveiled sponsors for its upcoming industry conference taking place in Vancouver Canada on May 22+23, 2019. The two-day event will unite suppliers, customers, and government leaders to examine recent trends and innovations driving the demand for large-scale hydrogen refueling stations and electric power-to-gas solutions as well as zero-emission hydrogen fuel cells for heavy-duty commercial port and logistical operations.



"Sponsors are crucial to helping f-cell+HFC inspire the international community and scale-up adoption of innovative hydrogen and fuel cell solutions," said Dr. Andreas Truckenbrodt, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association and co-organizer of f-cell+HFC. "We are very grateful to all of our event sponsors and industry leaders for their support and investment in helping to drive a cleaner energy economy."Gold Sponsor for this year's conference is AVL, the world's largest independent company for the development, simulation and testing of powertrain systems. AVL recently opened a research and development center in Vancouver, Canada dedicated to fuel cell technology to take advantage of the world's growing shift to zero-emission transport."AVL is dedicated to developing sustainable solutions that will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the mobility sector," said William Resende, Senior Product Manager Fuel Cell, AVL List GmbH. "We are pleased to collaborate with the f-cell+HFC and support industry leaders as they discuss and debate growing opportunities and strategies to advance the adoption of hydrogen fuel cells within our evolving transportation sector."Joining AVL, are silver sponsors Greenlight Innovation, provider of the world's most reliable testing and assembly equipment for fuel cells and electrolysers, as well as Global Affairs Canada who assists enterprising Canadian clean-tech companies with capitalizing and expanding their global footprint into international markets.In honour of their 40th birthday as a leading developer and manufacturer of fuel cell energy solutions, f-cell+HFC Marquee sponsor Ballard Power Systems will host a special evening event at their offices in Burnaby.To secure one of the remaining sponsorship opportunities for f-cell+HFC 2019 Impulse Summit, or for additional information, please visit www.hyfcell.com.About the f-cell+HFC 2019 Impulse Summitf-cell+HFC 2019 Impulse Summit was designed to accelerate the fight against climate change by connecting international industry executives with senior government leaders, investors and researchers to accelerate and scale-up projects that can economically produce infrastructural hydrogen, integrate hydrogen fuel transport and storage options such as power-to-gas, and identify paths to support the near-term demand for increased hydrogen fuel cell use in commercial industrial applications such as forklifts, heavy-duty trucks and buses, marine and building applications.About CHFCAThe Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association is a non-profit trade association of product manufacturers, component developers, suppliers, research organizations, governments and financial institutions designed to advance the understanding of hydrogen and fuel cells and their capabilities amongst industry leaders in Canada and beyond.About Peter Sauber Agency Fairs & CongressesThe Peter Sauber Agency is one of Europe's leading industry conference organizers. The Agency has developed, organized and hosted a range of fairs, congresses, exhibitions and community events with a focus on identifying paths to address our global energy and environmental challenges, including the f-cell Conference since its inauguration in 2001 in Stuttgart.