CalCom Energy and Bella Vista Water District Build Solar to Advance Sustainability and Resiliency

CalCom Energy and Bella Vista Water District Build Solarto Advance Sustainability and ResiliencyRedding, CA (March 20, 2019)—CalCom Energy and Bella Vista Water District announce the completion of a 693-kilowatt solar project to provide clean energy for the utility's use in Redding, CA. The system will advance the district's sustainability efforts, improve resiliency and reduce costs by offsetting electricity used to pump water throughout the district.The solar project is the second solar PV system installed by the district as part of a comprehensive energy strategy to increase the district's reliance on locally produced solar energy. Together, the two systems are expected to offset 75 percent of the district's annual electricity use.Bella Vista financed the projects using a U.S. Bureau of Reclamation WaterSMART grant and district funds. The cost savings from reduced energy consumption is estimated to be well over $3 million over the next 25 years.CalCom Energy engineered and built the ground-mount system, located near the district's Regulating Facility on Hidden Acres Road in Redding. The system is expected to produce more than 1,000,000 kilowatt hours of clean energy per year, offsetting the equivalent carbon emissions generated by 123 houses' electricity use per year."Water districts in California are faced with many challenges today, including water shortages, drought and resiliency challenges - and solar can help address all these issues," said Dylan Dupre, chief executive officer of CalCom Energy. "By utilizing clean energy to reduce costs and carbon emissions, Bella Vista can serve its customers in a more sustainable and resilient way.""By leveraging District funds, we managed to maximize our overall investment in locally produced clean energy, which is central to the District's energy strategy to reduce dependence upon retail power purchases and exposure to greatly increasing energy costs," said David Coxey, General Manager of Bella Vista Water District.About CalCom EnergyCalCom Energy is solar developer and energy services company based in Visalia, CA, serving agriculture and water customers throughout California's Central Valley. CalCom engineers,installs, and finances solar and energy storage projects that offset rising electricity costs while helping customers reduce operational expenses, improve their bottom line, and farm more sustainably. CalCom has developed 100+MW of solar to date, including some of the largest agricultural solar farms in the West. Learn more at www.calcomenergy.com.About Bella Vista Water DistrictBella Vista Water District, with a customer population of approximately 20,000, provides safe, reliable water for homes, businesses and agricultural operations with a service area of over 53 square miles in Shasta County. A member of the Association of California Water Agencies, Bella Vista Water District located within Shasta County is an equal opportunity employer with 26 employees. Learn more at www.bvwd.org.# # #For more information:Nancy EdwardsClean Power Marketing GroupTel. 512.239.9837nancy@cleanpowermarketing.com