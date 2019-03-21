THE SMARTER E EUROPE PROVIDES THE IDEAL PLATFORM TO START-UPS SHAPING THE ENERGY WORLD OF TOMORROW

Munich/Pforzheim, March 21, 2019 - Europe's largest platform for the energy industry, The smarter E Europe, provides start-ups with the ideal place to present themselves at its Start-ups@TheSmarterE Europe joint booth. A further new service is speed dating powered by Energieloft, which aims to help start-ups, investors and companies to network more easily. The joint booth will be located in hall C4 at Messe München. The smarter E Europe, the innovation hub for new energy solutions, will open its doors from May 15-17. It includes the energy exhibitions Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power, all of which can be attended with a single ticket.



More Headlines Articles

The transformation of the energy world and the considerable momentum in the renewable energy market are driving the development of innovative business models. These favorable conditions have led to the creation of numerous start-ups, which are actively shaping the transformation with their innovative ideas. To give start-ups a prominent, cost-effective exhibition space at The smarter E Europe, the Start-ups@TheSmarterE Europe joint booth will be launched this year in hall C4. Here, start-ups will have the chance to present themselves and to meet national and international decision makers from across the industry. The booth is open to start-ups which are no more than five years old, with fewer than 50 staff members and with a maximum annual turnover of five million euros.Exhibitors at the joint booth for start-ups are also eligible to apply for a 10-minute speaking slot in the start-up arena, where they will have the opportunity to introduce their company and innovative solutions for the new energy world to an audience of decision makers. The start-up arena was created to support young companies in raising their profile and acquiring new customers.Start-up speed dating powered by EnergieloftThis year, for the first time, the exhibition organizers and the Energieloft innovation network are offering a special speed dating service to help start-ups to network with decision makers, investors and other companies. An algorithm will use information entered online in advance to match suitable partners. At the exhibition, the start-up founders will present their concepts to begin the conversation with their partners. All attendees can register for up to four speed dating rounds free of charge. The rounds are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00am to 12:00pm and from 2:00pm to 3:00pm. Registration is open now at www.thesmartere.energieloft.de.Image source: © Solar Promotion GmbHThe smarter E Europe and the four individual events - Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power - will take place at the same time from May 15-17, 2019 at Messe München.Registration documents for start-ups are available at http://www.thesmartere.de/en/for-exhibitors/participation/start-ups.htmlFor more information, please visit:www.TheSmarterE.de/enThe smarter E EuropeThe smarter E is the innovation hub for events and topics that drive the new energy world. Renewable energy, decentralization and digitalization are bringing lasting changes to the energy world. This development demands cross-sector, intelligently connected concepts and solutions for the efficient generation, storage, distribution and use of energy, so that we can ensure a secure and sustainable energy supply around the clock in the future. The smarter E Europe unites four exhibitions and conferences that take an in-depth look at these topics. In doing so, it is now Europe's largest energy industry platform.Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, has been dedicated to solar energy for 27 years and has established itself as the industry's most important meeting point. It focuses on the areas of photovoltaics, solar thermal technologies, solar power plants, and solutions for integrating renewable energies.ees Europe, the continent's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, will be taking place for the sixth time in 2019, presenting the entire value-added chain of innovative battery and energy storage technologies.Power2Drive Europe, the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility, focuses on solutions and technologies for clean transportation.At EM-Power, the exhibition for intelligent energy use in industry and buildings, the spotlight is on professional energy customers - with their demand for efficient energy technologies, intelligent control systems and energy savings - and the key concepts underpinning the energy transition in industry and the building sector.For more information on The smarter E Europe, please visit: http://www.thesmartere.de/enThe smarter E Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).