Valentin Software - Germany's market leader in modern design and simulation software at the world’s leading trade fair for the solar industry in Munich

Valentin Software from Berlin has adapted its market-leading design and simulation programs PV*SOL, T*SOL and GeoT*SOL to the new market trends in 2019. With all signs focused on growth, the software has been fundamentally expanded for the newest applications and innovations. With the updated versions, system designers and operators can design their solar systems according to the latest findings, simulate accurate yield calculations under site-specific conditions and thus also perform accurate financial calculations, taking state support measures into account. The company will be presenting its new products to the public in May at the world's leading trade fair Intersolar Europe in Munich.



PV*SOL premium 2019 - Design of PV systems with 3D model import and electric vehicles as consumersThe new version of the design software PV*SOL premium 2019 makes the design of photovoltaic systems even easier and more efficient. The inclusion of complex parameters for detailed technical replication of the entire PV system and consumers now includes the detailed input of electric vehicles that can be divided into several groups. For each group the user can determine the vehicle type, number and expected kilometers. The timings at the charging station can be set individually for each group on 7 days of the week.These and other important input parameters, such as a detailed tariff simulation, are important to precisely answer questions such as, "How much self-consumption is possible for commercial enterprises?" or "How much PV power is required for my EV fleet?".When inputting the installation of the module array, 3D models can be imported via an interface. This adds another important tool to the already existing possibility of importing floor plans, cadastral maps and screenshots from web-based satellite maps (e.g. Google Earth) directly into the 3D visualization and thus integrating them to scale into a project.Another useful addition is the inclusion of the calculation of bifacial modules. After the automatic transfer of the necessary data from the 3D visualization, the irradiation is calculated for the backs of the mounted modules. The additional yield is shown separately in the energy balance.Other helpful additions for optimizing a system are the output of the U-V characteristics for each time step of the simulation, as well as an energy flow diagram representing the overall system including the battery system and consumers, e.g. electric cars.The revised detailed circuit diagram will greatly simplify construction work. Particularly in the case of complex systems, attention has been paid to a clear representation of the configuration of the individual modules and strings, right up to the inverter and the feed-in point. All possible and necessary safety devices can be added at a later stage to the automatically generated circuit diagram.The further the feed-in tariffs decrease, the more important it is to consider the self-consumption of PV electricity for the profitability of a photovoltaic system. Since self-consumption can be increased by storing the PV electricity in battery systems, the dimensioning of the battery system, which is fully taken into account in PV*SOL, is also of great importance.PV*SOL is a valuable tool for both the right sizing and the determination of profitability. A dimensioning aid for the size of the battery storage performs the calculation of the battery for the user, thus facilitating the design.PV*SOL is available in English, French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese and Spanish. The project reports can also be produced in many other languages.New version of the simulation program GeoT*SOL for heat pumps adapted to the latest developments and guidelinesWith the revised 2019 version of the software GeoT*SOL, Valentin Software has extended the scope of its design program for heat pump systems. As before, air heat pumps and those with geothermal probes, that extract their heat through drilling down to a depth of 100 meters, can be calculated and simulated. And it is also possible to design heat pump systems that use groundwater or geothermal collectors laid horizontally in the ground as a heat source. In addition to the heat performance factor, the program calculates the annual energy yields and makes statements on cost-effectiveness and emission reduction compared to conventional systems. The software presents all the results in a series of graphics, including the annual course of the relevant temperatures, the useful heat and the electrical energy as well as the weekly heat performance factor.New bivalent systems with heat pump in combination with solar thermal systems and additional heat generatorsWhen designing a system, the user can choose between various predefined system configurations that have proven themselves in practice. In addition to the monovalent and monoenergetic systems with heat pump and solar thermal system, new bivalent systems with additional heat generators have been added. Thus, it is possible to simulate existing systems with condensing boilers, compact heating systems and other boilers, with the addition of a heat pump. New plants with a conventional heat generator as backup can now also be simulated and optimized.Combination with PV*SOL to determine the own consumption of electricity from a PV systemAfter a simulation of the heat pump system with GeoT*SOL, an interface to PV*SOL can be used to determine the power supplied by the PV system directly to the heat pump system. This is done by simulating the PV system in PV*SOL together with the heat pump as a consumer. This makes it possible to precisely determine the degree of self-sufficiency of an existing energy supply for both the power supply and the heat supply of a building.Valentin Software at Intersolar EuropeValentin Software will exhibit its new products on May 15-17, 2019 at Intersolar Europe in Munich, Booth B3.550. Several live design sessions with the current program versions take place at the booth daily. Further information about our products:https://www.valentin-software.com/en/productsAbout Valentin SoftwareValentin Software GmbH has been in business for 30 years. With the PV*SOL, T*SOL and GeoT*SOL brands for dynamic simulation, design, yield and profitability forecasts for photovoltaic, solar thermal and heat pump systems, the Berlin-based software company has made a name for itself as a world-leading provider of innovative design software for sustainable energy supply. Its customers include engineers, system designers, architects, installation technicians, tradesmen and manufacturing companies in the field of electrical, heating and building technology.