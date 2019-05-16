Annual Search for National Clean Energy 3iAwards

IREC is calling for nominees for its 3iAwards - a prestigious annual national search for innovative people, projects and programs that promote and accelerate the sustainable growth of clean energy. The IREC 3iAwards honor Innovation, Ingenuity and Inspiration from the nation's best in both renewable energy and energy efficiency.



For the second year, the 2019 Young Clean Energy Innovator of the Year award will recognize a promising high school or post-secondary student in any academic or entrepreneurial discipline whose innate talents, depth and quality of studies, research and vision, or hands-on action are emblematic of the next generation of innovators relentlessly pursuing bold clean energy solutions.Applications from or on behalf of nominees will be accepted online through May 31 in five categories:• Community/Shared Renewables Project of the Year• State and Local Government Initiative of the Year• Regulatory Champion of the Year• IREC Accredited Clean Energy Training Organization of the Year• Young Clean Energy Innovator of the YearAll applications must be received online by May 31, 2019The 2019 IREC 3iAward winners will be honored at Solar Power International in Salt Lake City, Utah in September, with the generous support of IREC's corporate sponsors.APPLY TODAY!________________________________________About IRECIREC is an independent national not-for-profit shaping a clean energy future since 1982, increasing access to sustainable energy and energy efficiency through fact-based policy leadership, quality workforce development and consumer empowerment. Through engagement in state regulatory proceedings, technical support to decision makers, advocates and industry, IREC drives scalable, foundational policy solutions and best practices integral to achieving 100 percent clean energy goals, including a workforce trained to support a clean energy economy. https://irecusa.org